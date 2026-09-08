AlzeCure Pharma to present at Aktiedagen in Stockholm on September 15

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company") (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate in Aktiespararna's Aktiedagen in Stockholm event on September 15. CEO Martin Jönsson will give a corporate presentation and provide an update on the company's recently announced out-licensing and collaboration agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell relating to AlzeCure's Alzheimer's disease projects.

Presentation time: 16:25 CEST

Venue: Birger Jarl Konferens, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A, Stockholm, Sweden

The live broadcast is available via the following link: https://invitepeople.com/public/events/fcf16089a1/pages/aea62aebea

The presentation will also be available on the company's website afterwards: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information about the event and to register to attend the Birger Jarl Conference in Stockholm, please see here: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-i-stockholm-68175

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

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AlzeCure Pharma to present at Aktiedagen in Stockholm on September 15

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-to-present-at-aktiedagen-in-stockholm-on-september-15-1217990