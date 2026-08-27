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WKN: A2N951 | ISIN: SE0010133785 | Ticker-Symbol: AC6
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:08
0,524 Euro
-2,60 % -0,014
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 10:26 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AlzeCure Pharma to Present at The Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company") (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that it will participate in the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2, where CEO Martin Jönsson will give a company presentation and answer questions about the latest developments and AlzeCure's plans for the future.

Venue: Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
Presentation time: September 2, 2026, 17:05-17:25 CEST (room: Event Small)

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information about the event, please visit Pareto's website: https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-to-present-at-the-pareto-securities-17th-annual-healt-1213163

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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