AlzeCure Pharma AB: AlzeCure publishes its interim report for January - June 2026

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2026 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"During the second quarter, AlzeCure signed a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Eli Lilly that was groundbreaking for the company, validating our company, our projects and our innovative capabilities. Moreover, entering into a second collaboration and out-licensing agreement with QuantumCell just a few weeks later in early July truly highlights the value of our unique and diverse project portfolio and represents a fantastic achievement for the company as a hole.

Together, these two agreements have a potential value of over USD 3.2 billion, excluding royalty revenue, and during August alone we received upfront payments totaling USD 22 million. Combined with the approximately SEK 30 million raised through our recently completed and oversubscribed rights issue, AlzeCure is now in a strong financial position that enables us to continue investing in our prioritized development programs, with a particular focus on our pain portfolio, led by TrkA-NAM and ACD440.



At the same time, I would like to emphasize that our collaboration agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell mean that we will continue to play an active role in both the Alzstatin and NeuroRestore projects, while fully supporting our partners. AlzeCure is, and will remain, a company with a broad presence in both Alzheimer's disease and pain."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June 2026, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 97,326 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK 80,181 thousand (-9,758).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK 0.70 (-0.11).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -19,192 thousand (-7,977).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 122,368 thousand (20,642).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 13,491 thousand (12,576).

Financial information for January - June 2026, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 97,326 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK 58,486 thousand (-19,887).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK 0.51 (-0.23).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -36,281 thousand (-18,393).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 122,368 thousand (20,642).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 13,491 thousand (12,576).

Significant events during the period April - June 2026

In April, the company announced that the last participant has completed treatment in AlzeCure's Phase Ib clinical trial with NeuroRestore ACD856.

In April the Board of Directors, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million. The rights issue is fully secured to 100 percent, free of charge.

In May, the company announced that it had published a scientific article on ACD137, the lead drug candidate in the TrkA-NAM platform.

In June, AlzeCure entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Eli Lilly regarding the Alzstatin platform, including the drug candidate ACD680. AlzeCure will receive an upfront payment of USD 10 million, development and commercial milestone payments, and tiered mid single-digit royalties on sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed USD 1 billion.

In June, it was announced that the Phase Ib clinical trial of NeuroRestore ACD856, being developed for Alzheimer's disease among other indications, has been completed on schedule with positive results.

Significant events during the period January - March 2026

In February 2026, the pain project ACD440 was granted orphan drug designation in Europe by the EMA.

AlzeCure presented new preclinical data concerning NeuroRestore ACD856 at the AD/PD Alzheimer's conference in mid-March.

Significant events after the end of the period

In July, AlzeCure entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with QuantumCell ApS for the NeuroRestore platform, including the lead drug candidate ACD856. The company will receive USD 12 million, of which USD 5 million constitutes a direct investment in AlzeCure. The share price reflected a 30 percent premium to the volume-weighted average share price of SEK 3.78 for the last ten trading days preceding the agreement. The agreement also includes set development and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered single-digit to low double-digit royalties on sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed USD 2.2 billion.

In July, the company also announced the final outcome of the rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders that ended on June 30, 2026. The rights issue was subscribed for to approximately 329 percent and was thus heavily oversubscribed.

The company decided in August on a directed share issue to QuantumCell ApS, pursuant to the out-licensing and collaboration agreement entered into between the parties on July 1, 2026.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com