Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market to Reach $35.27 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market size is projected to be USD 35.27 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Cognitive Market Research. In the defense industry, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) play a vital role in technology innovations. As a result, industry participants are focusing on incorporation of 5G capabilities. For instance, Lockheed Martin and Intel have demonstrated 5G capabilities for its use in military aircraft.





Major findings during the study of the Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market:

Combat aircraft primarily destroy enemy equipment using their aircraft ordnance. A wide array of combat aircraft, such as fighters, bombers, and electronic warfare, are used in military aviation sector. It has been observed that, recently, military aviation is the most powerful and strategic weapon used as air dominance is a must. Thus, avionics advancement in combat aircraft is increasing regularly creating its dominance in the market.

OEM sales dominate the market in terms of revenue model. This can be attributed to the fact that they have complete control in designing, manufacturing, and operating, through which OEMs can paint a complete picture of the asset and use this to analyze performance. Hence, revenue generated by OEMs is the highest.

SATCOM solution is dominating the military aircraft communication avionics market owing to the increasing numbers of connected aircraft. SATCOM allows aircraft to communicate via satellite with air traffic control. It is already delivering benefits in terms of flight regularity and efficiency. However, in the near future, SATCOM will allow airlines to optimize flight operations, fleet management, lessen turnaround time, and increase efficiency.

North America shows the highest market share in military aircraft communication avionics due to the U.S. dominance in the defense sector. The U.S. possesses the largest aerospace, industrial complex. For instance, USAF has already entered the age of sixth-generation combat aircraft with the B-21 Raider.

However, the shortage of electronics chips amid the COVID-19 pandemic has surged complexities in the semiconductor production process, which has led to significant lack of chip supply against its demand from various sectors.

Major industry players are investing heavily in R&D activities to achieve success from the latest technologies. For instance, Raytheon Technologies has successfully demonstrated solutions to connect defense networks and simplify U.S. Army command and control systems during the Army's Project Convergence exercise. FlexLink is an open-system radio technology developed by the company's Collins Aerospace business that's designed to connect multiple air and ground platforms.

Read Full Market Analysis Military Aircraft Communication Avionics: by Aircraft Type (Combat Aircraft, Non-combat Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft, Tanker and Transport Aircraft, and Others); by Component (Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, and Display & Processors); by Sales (OEM, and Aftermarket); by Solution (SATCOM, VHF and UHF, and HF and MF); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Global Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Industry Statistics :

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) 31.05 CAGR - (2023-2030) 4.4 % Key Aircraft Type Share Combat Aircraft:51.3% Key Component Share Display & Processors:24.2% Key Sales Share OEM:64.1% Key Solution Share SATCOM:58.9% Key Regional Share North America:36.7%

What are the 2023 trends in Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market?

Aircraft transportation is projected to be doubled by 2050. Thus, military aviation advancement is also necessary to make a powerful defense mechanism. The defense industry relies on commercial technology innovation to adopt new advances. Many developed and developing countries are ready to adopt the technology innovations for military purposes. Further, many countries invest a lot in smart systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2018, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced a $2 billion campaign to develop AI technologies and create more trusting, collaborative partnerships between humans and machines. Further, Lockheed Martin has entered into a partnership with Intel Corp. to conduct a laboratory demonstration of military tactical radios integrated into the company's fifth-generation wireless military technology. It will enable resilient, link-diverse data routing throughout the battlespace.

Check Full Report including Global, Regional and Country Level Stats: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/military-aircraft-communication-avionics-market-report

What is the COVID-19 Impact on Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the military aircraft communication avionics market owing to the strong disruption. This has further hampered the availability of chips used in avionics. Owing to the rise in the cases of COVID-19, the defense industry witnessed a significant decline in the supply of military aircraft and other military gadgets and weapons.

Additionally, several deliveries of combat vehicles were delayed, which hampered the market. For instance, BAE Systems signed a contract worth USD 15 Billion with the US Army to deliver 2,936 combat vehicles. Out of these, an initial set of three was expected to be delivered in March 2020, but due to COVID-19, the delivery was delayed by five months.

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market Report Segmentation

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market - Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Combat Aircraft

Non-combat Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Tanker and Transport Aircraft

Others

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Antenna

Transponder

Receiver

Transmitter

Display & Processors

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market - Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

SATCOM

VHF and UHF

HF and MF

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market - Regions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Players in the Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Aspen

Honeywell International Inc.

Boeing

Cobham Limited

Others

