Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.: Oncolytics Biotech® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Conference call and webcast to take place on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.)

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In - North American Toll-Free: (888) 664-6383

Dial In - International: (416) 764-8650

RapidConnect: to join the conference call without operator assistance, please click here

Conference ID (if needed): 4947-4770

Webcast: please click here

A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website, available by clicking here, and will be archived for three months. A dial in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America) or (416) 764-8677 (International) and using replay code: 474-770#.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registration studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

+1-858-886-7813

jpatton@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808285/Oncolytics_Biotech_Grey.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-and-recent-operational-highlights-301750203.html

