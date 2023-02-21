Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 264.08p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 259.71p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 260.91p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 256.54p per ordinary share







21 February 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323