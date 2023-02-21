Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
21.02.2023 | 15:06
Ridgewood Infrastructure and IDE Technologies Announce Water PPP with the City of Ft. Lauderdale

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., and IDE Technologies, LTD. ("IDE"), a global leader in advanced water treatment, announce the closing of a public private partnership with the City of Fort Lauderdale to design, build, and operate a new 50 million gallon per day water treatment plant - the Prospect Lake Clean Water Center.


"We are excited to partner with the City of Fort Lauderdale to provide clean and clear fresh water to the community for decades to come," said Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner of Ridgewood. "The Prospect Lake Clean Water Center is designed with a focus on sustainability, using state-of-the-art nano-filtration and ion exchange technology."

This new facility will be replacing the Ft. Lauderdale's Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant, which is nearing the end of its useful life. The Prospect Lake Clean Water Center will be operated in partnership by IDE and the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure said: "We are thrilled to be partnered both with Fort Lauderdale and IDE, and to have the opportunity to support the modernization of this community's critical water infrastructure." Posner added: "Ridgewood's approach to this public private partnership embodies the spirit of multiple stakeholders working together to benefit the people of Fort Lauderdale."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About IDE Technologies

IDE Technologies is a global leader in advanced water treatment. IDE is widely recognized for its work in desalination and water treatment having introduced many of the technologies to the market. IDE's track record spans over 400 plants in 40 countries across more than four decades. IDE delivers nearly 800 million gallons per day of high-quality water to its partners across the globe.

Contact Information:
Ridgewood Infrastructure
34 East 51st Street, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163658/Ridgewood_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridgewood-infrastructure-and-ide-technologies-announce-water-ppp-with-the-city-of-ft-lauderdale-301750244.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
