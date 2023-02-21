Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry to Reach $78.35 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry by Type (Water, Wastewater Treatment), Offering (Treatment Technologies, Chemicals, and Others), Cluster (Dairy, Meat, Other Clusters), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2032', the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $78.35 billion by 2030.







Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5258

Food and beverage processors typically consume high volumes of water and generate high organic-strength wastewater in batch mode. These high-pollutant loads increase the cost of treatment and may require significant storage volume for equalization at the head of the treatment system. In recent years, the rapid population growth and urbanization, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, double-digit growth in the food & beverage industry globally, and stringent government regulations on treating wastewater have boosted the demand for water treatment systems in the food & beverage industry.

High consumption of water in the food & beverage processing industry is expected to drive water and wastewater treatment market growth

Water is crucial in many stages of food processing, including washing and cleaning, preparation, cooking, and cooling. The food & beverage industry is one of the largest water consumers globally. Food production requires large quantities of water, leading to high levels of wastewater generation. The high water consumption in the food & beverage industry significantly impacts the environment, leading to water scarcity and pollution. Hence, there is increased regulatory pressure on the F&B industry to adopt sustainable water management practices. As a result, there is a growing demand for water treatment solutions in the F&B industry as it uses them to remove impurities, bacteria, and other contaminants from water, maintain water quality, and meet regulatory requirements.

To meet stringent regulations and maintain water quality, the food & beverage industry is turning to water and wastewater treatment technologies. These technologies provide physical, chemical, and biological methods to remove impurities, bacteria, and other contaminants from water. Common water treatment processes used in the food & beverage industry include reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration membranes (NF), chlorination, and sludge management. Thus, the high water consumption in the food & beverage processing industry drives the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5258

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on type (water treatment, wastewater treatment), offering (treatment technologies (membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification}, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, & construction services, operation & maintenance services), cluster (dairy, cheese, ice-cream, non-alcoholic beverages, prepared food, powdered food, alcoholic beverages, meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, other clusters, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is segmented into o water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2023, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, growing need for water reuse, and growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases and stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater also support the growth of this market. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Based on offering, the global water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry is segmented into treatment technologies; treatment chemicals; process control & automation; design, engineering, & construction services; and operation & maintenance services. In 2023, the design, engineering, & construction services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing investments in water and wastewater treatment-related infrastructure in the food & beverages industry.

Quick Buy - Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/36872368

However, the process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to meet government standards for drinking water & wastewater quality and factors such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring.

Based on cluster, the water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry is segmented into dairy, cheese, ice cream, non-alcoholic beverages, prepared food, powdered food, alcoholic beverages, meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, and other clusters. In 2023, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high consumption of water in food processing and the high concentration of organic and inorganic substances.

The meat processing industry consumes around 29% of the total freshwater used by the agricultural sector worldwide. Moreover, the global production of beef, pork, and poultry meat has doubled in the past decade and is projected to grow steadily until 2050. Thus, the number of slaughterhouse facilities is increasing, resulting in an expected higher volume of slaughterhouse wastewater (SWW). SWWs are classified as one of the most detrimental industrial wastewaters to the environment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because the inadequate disposal of SWW is one of the reasons for river deoxygenation and groundwater pollution. Thus, the SWWs require significant treatment for a safe and sustainable release to the environment, and the treatment and disposal of wastewater from slaughterhouses are an economic and public health necessity. However, the dairy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry market. The demand for water and wastewater treatment systems for the food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific is rising significantly due to the growing need for the advanced treatment of F&B industry water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, and growing research & development expenditures. Other factors driving this market include increasing water and wastewater discharge regulations, growing demand for sustainable water management practices, and rising population and food demand.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food-industry-5258

Scope of the report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry, by Type

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry, by Offering

Treatment Technologies

Membrane Separation and Filtration



Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes





Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes





Microfiltration (MF) Membrane





Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes





Other Filtration Technologies



Sludge Management Technology



Activated Sludge



Clarification



Chlorination



Industrial Demineralization



Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)



UV and Ozone



Dissolved Air Flotation



Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry, by Cluster

Dairy

Cheese

Ice Cream

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Prepared Food

Powdered Food

Alcoholic Beverages

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Clusters

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Indonesia



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Philippines



Singapore



Taiwan



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



U.K.



Italy



Poland



Switzerland



Sweden



Belgium



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE)

Kuwait



Iran



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5258

Related Report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5299

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-5302

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2032)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-the-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food-beverage-industry/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/482/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food-industry-2032

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food--beverage-industry-to-reach-78-35-billion-by-2030---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301751670.html