Healthcare Staffing Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 89.8 Billion By 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Staffing Marke t by Type (Allied Healthcare Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Travel Nursing, Locum Tenens Staffing), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Clients, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Operations Category.





The global healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 40.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 89.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factor Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare Staffing Market

Due to the rising need for healthcare jobs globally, the healthcare staffing industry is growing. One of the elements influencing the expansion of the industry is the rise in demand for temporary nursing staff, especially among the elderly.

It is anticipated that the number of private and public hospitals, long-term care facilities, acute care facilities, and other healthcare systems will rise significantly, spurring healthcare staffing market expansion.

As the usage of artificial intelligence increases, traditional methods of medical staffing are being replaced by robotics and automation.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-2T97/healthcare-staffing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HEALTHCARE STAFFING MARKET

The number of hospitals has increased as a result of better healthcare infrastructure and more public health funding. It is predicted that new legislation would provide connected professionals, particularly nurses, the authority to act as the patients' top defenders by starting health programs to encourage better care. These policies support and advance the right of individuals to make knowledgeable healthcare decisions. All of these things are expected to increase the healthcare staffing market.

One of the drivers of industry growth is the rise in demand for temporary nursing staff, especially from the elderly. The existing aging population and expanding access to public health are placing stress on the healthcare system. The importance of having skilled medical personnel in place is growing as a result. Which in turn is driving the healthcare staffing market. The main cause of the present rise in healthcare employment is technology. A more trained workforce is now required to manage both the technical and non-technical components of healthcare equipment because of developments in telemedicine and medical informatics.

Using technology to minimize human involvement throughout the onboarding process has increased communication between clients and healthcare staffing companies. Last but not least, timesheets maintain track of how much time has passed throughout assignments to guarantee that everyone is adequately compensated for overtime work.

Due to the rising need for healthcare jobs globally, the healthcare staffing industry is growing. The healthcare staffing industry has experienced phenomenal growth as a result of COVID-19. A record number of healthcare professionals were required because of the global rise in patient numbers. The need for healthcare personnel from hospitals at this time led to a significant expansion of the market. Effective workforce policies that assist the recruitment and retention of qualified healthcare personnel are urgently needed in addition to these issues to fulfill these rising demands, which put a significant burden on healthcare systems around the world. These elements fuel the healthcare staffing market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2T97/Healthcare_Staffing_Market

HEALTHCARE STAFFING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The allied healthcare staffing sector led the market in 2021 when it came to typing. By offering technical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services, allied healthcare professionals work in healthcare facilities primarily to ensure the smooth running of the healthcare system. This sets them apart from those in the nursing, pharmacy, and medical fields. Technicians such as pharmacy assistants, home health aides, dental assistants, and operating room technicians are included in the category of allied healthcare workers.

The hospital segment led the global healthcare staffing market share in 2021 based on end users. The utilization of healthcare staffing for delivering healthcare-related services including patient care is responsible for the growth of this market. These hospital staffing applications are certain to open up growth opportunities for the sector throughout the course of the projection period.

Due to the rise in the incidence of physical and medical diseases brought on by the aging population, North America dominated the global market in 2021. The market expansion in North America is anticipated to be driven by the rising geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, efficient government regulation, and a high need for healthcare workers.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2T97/Healthcare_Staffing_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2T97/Healthcare_Staffing_Market

Key players

Trustaff

Adecco Group

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Group

Aya Healthcare

TeamHealth

Locumtenens.com

Envision Healthcare Corporation

CHG Management

Cross Country Healthcare

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-2T97/Healthcare_Staffing_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2T97&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market

- Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

- Travel Nursing Staffing Market

- Healthcare Physician Staffing Market

- Healthcare Staffing Services Market size is projected to reach USD 46770 million by 2028, from USD 34070 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2028.

- Travel Nurse Staffing Services Market

- The Artificial Intelligence in healthcare market size was valued at USD 8.23 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 194.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030.

- Healthcare Workforce Management System Market size is estimated to be worth USD 1577.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3345.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Recruitment Staffing Market

- Behavioral Therapy Sales Market size is estimated to be worth USD 253340 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 494310 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Digital PCR Market generated D508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach D1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- Orphan Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 241610 million by 2027, from USD 122720 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

- Medical Tubing Market is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

- Global Clinical Flow Cytometry Market Research Report 2022

- Flow Cytometry Market estimated at USD 5.1 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 8.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at USD 3040.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4736.03 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- Neurostimulation Devices market is estimated to be worth USD 7454.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period.

- Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

- Sterilization Equipment market was valued at USD 1674.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2005.8 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2022 to 2028.v

- Biometrics market is projected to reach USD 39030 million by 2028, from USD 15900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2028.

- Fiducial Markers market is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period

- The Dialysis Market was valued at USD 91,205.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Healthcare Staffing Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-staffing-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-89-8-billion-by-2031--growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-9--valuates-reports-301751764.html