Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Value To Be USD 1,633.5 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the rotator cuff injury treatment market was worth around USD 1,098.4 million, and it is projected to advance at a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, hitting USD 1,633.5 million in 2030, as per the report published by P&S Intelligence.





This growth can be credited to the increasing frequency of shoulder injuries because of sports, technological advancements in the devices used in arthroscopic surgeries, and snowballing osteoarthritis issue in the elderly populace.

Surgical Treatment Is Most Popular among Patients

In 2022, surgical treatments held the biggest revenue share, of approximately 55%, and the situation till the end of the decade will be the same. This is credited to the growing occurrence of injuries to the rotator cuff and the easy availability of reimbursement for associated surgeries.

Furthermore, the rising knowledge regarding the advantages of an arthroscopic repair, such as fast recovery and a lower danger of complications and post-surgery infections, is projected to boost the growth of the category.

Sports-Related Shoulder Injuries Are Increasing in Incidence

The growing frequency of sports injuries is the key reason behind the advance of the market. Approximately 3.5 million sports injuries happen annually in the U.S.

Moreover, 75% of such injuries occur in the upper extremities. Baseball, volleyball, tennis, and handball players are at the greatest risk of a physical injury, because of arm stretching, falls, and other actions.

These events can result in shoulder damage, including a worsening of the current injury, contusions in the rotator cuff, and rotator cuff tear tendinopathies.

Treatment for Partial-Thickness Injuries Is Demanded More

In 2022, partial-thickness injuries generated above 60% of the industry revenue, and this category is projected to continue with the leading spot in the future. This is because the probabilities of bone injuries, osteoarthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions rise with age.

Moreover, these conditions may be distressing for sportspersons, particularly if instigated by an injury.

North America Is Highest Revenue Contributor

In 2022, North America led the industry, by holding a revenue share of approximately 45%. This can be credited to the increasing number of product launches, constant research and development, and commercialization of advanced treatments for rotator cuff injuries.

Furthermore, the snowballing number of partnerships among the main businesses and a supportive regulatory environment for rotator cuff operations, along with the favorable government guidelines for the sale of the related goods, fuel the industry.

Furthermore, the considerable engagement in sports and rising public and private funding for enhancing musculoskeletal health will enable the continent to continue with its dominance throughout the decade.

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Analysis by Treatment

Surgical Treatment

Physiotherapy

Pharmaceutical Treatment

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Analysis by Injury Severity

Full-Thickness

Partial-Thickness

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Analysis by Cause

Acute

Degenerative

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe Rotator

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

