ChatGPT vs Academia: Passed.ai Can Help Schools Resolve Cheating and Restore Integrity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Since the release and widespread popularization of ChatGPT and similar AI, schools across the world have found themselves facing an unprecedented challenge.

But a new tool is levelling the playing field. Passed.ai is poised to be the tool that educators at all levels can use to curtail students using AI to write their essays and papers, while also protecting the school's academic integrity.

"There is currently a gold rush for AI-detection tools. So many new products promise to detect AI-generated content. But we feel that, for academia, relying on detection alone is not enough to make it enforceable, so we came up with a solution" said Andrew Rains , Co-founder at Passed.ai.

"We've built a tool that allows an educator or assessor to audit the history of the document on a much deeper level than a simple change log does. After scanning the student's essay, they will instantly receive a report that shows whether or not it has been written in a natural (read: human) way. This report is based on multiple factors, such as an AI-score, pasting habits, typing habits, and many more. The tool extracts a plethora of document data in order to calculate the AI-to-humanity ratio. Passed.ai also includes a replay functionality which gives the user the ability to see, on a character-by-character basis, how the document came to be."

Using a proprietary AI scanner is a good start, but being able to see a document's full history, from the first character written to the final edit, gives academic institutions a deeper understanding of what went into creating that document. It's the combination of the two that gives the full picture.

Most institutions find themselves in a very vulnerable position because they lack:

The time, resources, and means of auditing every single paper/assignment submitted

An efficient and scalable system/ process to do so

A tool reliable enough to build an enforcement strategy around

"I actually liken the current ChatGPT infiltration to the 1980s when calculators were released to the mass market. Initially, they were banned from math classes. But by the time I was in high school, we had graphing calculators that allowed us to do much more. It went from, 'give us the right answer' to 'show us your work and give us the right answer,'" said Rains.

"Our technology allows educators to evaluate more than the final output. They can see the process and understand how the writer worked from the very start."

"They can see the progress of the paper and play it back to see where certain assumptions came from. Whether or not the conclusion ends up being accurate, at least we can see the process that led to the conclusion and how it played out over time."

Using Passed.ai and the simple Chrome plugin, educators can quickly see:

Character-by-character replays of the writing of the document

What items have been pasted from external sources

How many users contributed to the document

If there's an indication of transcription



About Passed.ai

As academic institutions across the globe struggle with the infiltration of ChatGPT, a number of new products promise to help schools detect AI-generated content in student assignments. But simple detection is not enough!

Passed.ai gives academic institutions a more comprehensive view of any document, which includes every single keystroke, copy+paste, and contributor. This gives educators a far more enforceable way to audit every student's work and protect their academic integrity.

