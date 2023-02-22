Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Newsfile Corp., a leading newswire and regulatory filing team, recently launched its SEDAR+ filing service and onboarded its 100th client to the new system last week.

The new system goes live on June 13, 2023, to replace the current SEDAR system which will be retired. All entities currently reporting via SEDAR must onboard with SEDAR+ by April 14, 2023, to be able to file on the launch date. Newsfile anticipates onboarding over 1,000 Issuer profiles before the deadline in April.

"Now that we've onboarded over 100 clients, we've streamlined the process and have set an internal goal of ensuring every client is ready to go on day one of SEDAR+," said Faheem Dean, Newsfile Operations Manager. "With 24/7 service and over 25 years of experience, Newsfile is uniquely positioned to provide clients with SEDAR+ filing services when the new system launches in June."

Newsfile was chosen by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) as a SEDAR+ Pilot Program member and participated in testing of the new system. This provided an opportunity for Newsfile staff to gain the knowledge and readiness needed to support clients with expert SEDAR+ services.

For more information about SEDAR+, including FAQs, forms, and tips, please refer to Newsfile's SEDAR+ onboarding page.

About Newsfile

Newsfile is a customer-focused newswire and regulatory filing team that delivers corporate press releases and filings to the global financial community. With accurate and timely services, proactive customer care, and affordable pricing, Newsfile makes it easy for companies to tell their story to the audiences they need to reach.

Contact:

Newsfile Corp.

office @newsfilecorp.com

(416) 806-1750

Website:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155242