AIDE Canada Launches Its 1st Most Anticipated Invitation-Only Event of the Year, The Impossible Conference: Bringing Solutions Together This March 2-3, 2023

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The Impossible Conference - Canada's largest resource hub for content catered to the autism and neurodivergent communities - today announced its first most highly anticipated event of the year for nonprofit leaders and autism supporters, The Impossible Conference, which will take place at the prestigious building of Pacific Autism Family Network at 3688 Cessna Dr. Richmond.

The conference is an invite-only conference of top industry leaders, experts, researchers and policymakers, self-advocates, community organizations and innovative thinkers, focused on tackling the four biggest challenges faced by the autism community:

Improving care for individuals with self-injurious behaviors

Improving access to mental health resources in rural and remote regions

How to represent those who cannot voice their own opinion on complex issues

How do we ensure the health of older autistic adults are met

We aim to create a bright, hopeful, and positive future together by creating a shared vision and engaging in collaborative problem-solving, exploring the latest challenges, best practices, and innovative solutions for our community at the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, hear from inspiring speakers, and engage in interactive workshops.

"We're thrilled to bring together such a dynamic and committed group of leaders, to explore effective and innovative solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our community," said Joanna Nefs, CEO at AIDE Canada.

The conference will also aim to build an active community of game changers and leaders long after the event has ended by fostering relationships, sharing ideas, and providing ongoing support and resources. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to represent those who cannot voice their own opinion on complex issues and how to ensure the health needs of older autistic adults are met. They will be able to access a strong network of peers, tools and inspiration needed to drive positive change in their organizations and communities.

For more information or to request an invitation to attend The Impossible Conference, please send an email request to bex@aidecanada.ca Bex D'Agnilli.

About AIDE Canada

Funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, Autism and Intellectual Disabilities Knowledge Exchange Network (AIDE) is a wide-reaching initiative focused on offering information and support to neuro-intellectually diverse individuals and their families and caregivers.

