Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,684,176 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants for the purchase of up to 2,684,176 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 2 years at a price of $0.105 per common share.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

