Van Lanschot Kempen NV: Van Lanschot Kempen: net profit €84.3 million, with net AuM inflows at €13.7 billion in 2022

Net profit € 8 4 . 3 million (2021: € 14 3 . 8 million ) , decline partly related to one-off charge related to the accelerated acquisition of the remaining 30% -stake in Mercier Vanderlinden

Commission income and interest income both increased by 6%

Net AuM inflows at Private Clients: € 2 . 0 billion ; Wholesale & Institutional Clients: € 11 . 6 billion

Client assets: € 124 . 2 billion (2021: € 131 . 2 billion ) and AuM: € 107 . 8 billion (2021: € 11 5 . 6 billion )

St rong capital ratio of 20 . 6 % (2021: 23 . 7%), decrease attributable to higher capital requirements for residential mortgage loans and a € 1 . 50 per share capital return in December 2022

2022 dividend proposed at € 1 . 75 per share (2021: € 2 . 00 per share )

Intention to return excesscapital of €2.00 per share in the second half of 2023,subject to regulatory approval





Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board, said: "We are looking back on an eventful year in which the war in Ukraine, energy insecurity and inflation left marks on society at large and our clients. Negative market performances in virtually all asset classes left no investor untouched. We nevertheless achieved high net inflows in assets under management (AuM) and increased savings. I'm grateful to our clients for their confidence in us and would also like to thank my colleagues for their personal and entrepreneurial approach in the past year, helping our clients in these turbulent times.

"In 2022, we enhanced our financial and sustainability objectives as well as our capital strategy. Profitable growth, both organically and via acquisitions, remains our focus, while maintaining a capital-light balance sheet. We're proud to have added two major Dutch clients to our fiduciary management activities and shortly before year-end we announced the acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden, a further strengthening of our position in Belgium. As part of this transaction, Mercier Vanderlinden's managing partners will obtain a significant stake in Van Lanschot Kempen, anchoring our shareholder base in our second home market.

"What really pleases me is that over 70% of our colleagues now hold shares in Van Lanschot Kempen, a clear sign of their engagement. I'm also proud that we've managed to retain and attract talent in a tight labour market. And on that note, I consider the addition of the Robeco Retail Nederland team to Evi van Lanschot a real boon. On 2 February 2023, we announced that we would enter into a strategic partnership with Robeco and acquire their online investment platform with €4.7 billion in AuM. We look forward to a great partnership and expect to complete the transaction in June 2023."

Client assets and AuM

Net AuM inflows amounted to €13.7 billion and negative market performance was €21.5 billion, resulting in a decrease in total AuM of €107.8 billion (2021: €115.6 billion). Client savings rose to €12.7 billion (2021: €11.7 billion) and total client assets were €124.2 billion (2021: €131.2 billion).

2022 results

Full-year net profit amounted to €84.3 million (2021: €143.8 million). The decrease can mainly be explained by high results on participating interests in 2021 and one-off charges related to the acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden in 2022.

Commission income rose 6% to €407.8 million (2021: €385.5 million) on the back of higher average AuM levels. Interest income was up 6% to €162.7 million (2021: €153.6 million), reflecting the interest rate hikes the European Central Bank (ECB) embarked on in the second half of the year.

In 2022, operating expenses rose to €438.2 million (2021: €409.9 million), fuelled by higher staff costs. The increase mostly reflects an increase in FTE to 1,780 (2021: 1,654), including at the IT and compliance functions and at the teams responsible for investment solutions. Moreover, after the acquisition of the initial 70% stake in July 2021, Mercier Vanderlinden's operating expenses were now recognised for the full calendar year.

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is able to meet the needs of its clients by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

