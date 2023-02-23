Farming as a Service Market to reach $12.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 16.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agricultural products and gaining popularity of internet of things (IoT) in agriculture is expected to fuel the demand for farming as a service market globally during the analyzed time frame.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Farming as a Service Market by Service Type (Farm Management Solutions, Production Assistance and Access to Markets), Delivery Model (Subscription and Pay-per-use) and End User (Farmers, Governments, Corporate, Financial Institutions and Advisory Bodies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global farming as a service industry generated $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Adopting advanced technologies in agricultural products, the popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture and reducing energy consumption and cost-effectiveness are the major growth factors for the market. However, lack of technical awareness and high initial investments and need for continuous internet are the major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in number of agritech start-ups will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47868

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the farming as a service market, owing to the farm management solutions such as precision farming tools and analytics gained more relevance in the wake of the pandemic as they allowed remote monitoring of several addition parameters such as yield monitoring, pest prevention, and irrigation.

The farm management solutions segment to rule the roost

On the basis of service type segment, the farm management solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to rise in internet penetration and rise in acceptance of farming solutions by end users such as farmers.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d37928a24bda6093ba288f662363526c

North America garnered the major share in 2021

Based on region, North America attained the highest revenue in 2021 due to increasing acceptance of smart farming methods, which has led to an increase in the use of farming as a service model across the region.

Leading Market Players

Apollo Agriculture

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Accenture

Taranis

Precision Hawk

BigHaat.com

63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited

Enquire before buying at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47868

The report analyzes these key players in the global farming as a service market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Precision Agriculture Market Expected to Reach $23,056 million by 2030

Smart Water Management Market Expected to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2031

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Expected to Reach $ 15.84 Billion by 2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Expected to Reach $74.64 Billion by 2030

Environmental Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $43.48 Billion by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farming-as-a-service-market-to-reach-12-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-16-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301754194.html