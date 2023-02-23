Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 13:14
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on January 27, 2023 (the "Placement").

The Company issued 8,950,119 common shares, including previously completed future equity subscriptions of C$401,000, at a price of C$0.30 per common share for gross proceeds of C$2,685,036. Net proceeds from the Placement will be used to fund exploration at the Sombrero project pending an access agreement, potential project acquisitions in the Americas, and general working capital. Participation in the placement by insiders of the Company totals 916,666 common shares for gross proceeds of C$275,000.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando, Manager of Investor Relations, at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is investigating additional large tonnage prospects in the Americas. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and intends to seek a listing on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents here of.

SOURCE: Coppernico Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740464/Coppernico-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.