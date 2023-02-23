Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Medical Tent Market Worth $1.93 Billion by 2028, Increase in the Number of Military Bases Acting as a Market Growth Catalyst - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the medical tent market will grow at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2022-2028. Innovation of high-quality inflatable tents is expected to increase consumer demand worldwide. However, the increased investments in the military and a rise in the number of military bases have fueled the growth of the medical tents market in the US, the UK, China, Russia, and Germany. North America accounts for the highest global medical tent market share, which can be attributed to the increasing number of natural hazards occurring in the region and the increasing number of military bases. The U.S. has about 750 military bases in at least 80 countries worldwide. Thus, growing military bases overseas by the U.S. propels the growth of the medical tent market in the region. The demand for tents for drive-through testing, patient overflow shelters, and disinfection facilities are high in the region. The growing adoption of multipurpose medical tents in developed countries is expected to create huge growth opportunities for advanced medical tents. high in the region. The growing adoption of multipurpose medical tents in developed countries is expected to create huge growth opportunities for advanced medical tents.
Medical Tent Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.93 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.58 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
3.40 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Segments By
Type, Application, End-User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East
Countries Covered
US, Canada, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea,
Key Vendors
Liri Structure, Instent Industries, HDT Global, ZINGERLE GROUP, LANCO, AKS Industries, ACI
Market Dynamics
Page Number
259
Customization Available
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us
Triple Epidemic: Another Anticipated Driver For The Medical Tent Market
According to federal health data, most of the youngest U.S. kids have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals struggle to handle a deluge of patients with respiratory viruses. Across the U.S., many hospitals are close to or at capacity, leading to limited hospital beds and hours-long wait times in emergency departments. For Instance, Boston Children's Hospital has postponed elective surgeries, and Johns Hopkins Children's Center has reopened COVID-19 triage tents to help manage overflow. On 9th November 2022, a tent was set up in the ambulance bay at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora due to rising RSV cases among kids around the state. COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are high across the U.S., with RSV and flu seeing sharp increases in recent weeks. Due to the combined impact of COVID-19, flu, and RSV among children, several pediatric hospitals are currently struggling, which is adding tents outside to handle the "Tripledemic" surge" in the U.S. The wait times have increased more than ever, and hospitals are urging patients to take their children to primary care doctors or urgent care facilities before going to the hospital. Therefore, the triple epidemic boosts market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the demand for medical tents worldwide for screening, patient isolation, and vaccination camps. Triage tents became essential due to patient surges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics worldwide witnessed higher admission spikes than ever before. This has put immense pressure on healthcare systems to tend to those fighting the virus and provide proper patient screening shelters. Although COVID cases are currently low, they are rising in parts of the US. China, the UK, France, and Germany have witnessed their population being admitted to hospitals and deaths. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war catalyzed market growth.
Key Company Profiles
- Liri Structure
- Instent Industries
- HDT Global
- ZINGERLE GROUP
- LANCO
- AKS Industries
- ACI Design
- Allied Healthcare Products
- Celina
- Extreme Group
- Glow Inflatables
- JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY
- J.B. Roche
- NRS Relief
- RODER Group
- Stretch Event Tents USA
- Shenzhen Shoulder Tent
- Sabir Textile Industries
- SPANTECH
- TentCraft
- UTILIS
- YIJIN GROUP
Market Segmentation
Type
- Pop-up
- Inflatable
Application
- Screening
- Critical Care
- Patient Isolation
- Others
End-User
- Hospitals
- Military
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Medical Gloves Market - The global medical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach USD 19.32 billion by 2027. Medical gloves are essential to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that protect against harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, the global medical gloves market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics, and others, support the growth.
Medical Swab Market - The medical swab market is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25%. COVID-19 has hosted the demand for swabs across the globe. An increase in the number of research labs and diagnostic centers raising the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections are some of the major driving factors in the global medical swabs market.
Europe Monkeypox Testing Market - The Europe monkeypox testing market size was valued at USD 18.33 million in 2022. The market to register a CAGR of (85.48) % from 2022 to 2025. Monkeypox is an outbreak that has spread rapidly, from the first case identified on 7th May 2022 in London, UK. MPXV, a zoonotic orthopox DNA virus related to the virus that causes smallpox, was first described in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since early May 2022, more than 78,900 MPXV infections have been reported in more than 100 countries across five regions, prompting the WHO to declare MPX an "evolving threat of moderate public health concern" on 23rd June 2022. The outbreak of monkeypox created a lucrative opportunity for the diagnostic market.
COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits Market - The COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market is expected to reach $743.07 million by 2027. Key players engage in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic M&As remains an important competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, and increase rapid Covid-19 antigen test kits market share.
