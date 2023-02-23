Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 18:06
93 Leser
ViewSonic Corporation: Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages Upgrades Classrooms into Interactive Spaces with ViewSonic's Smart Podium Solution

BREA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages, a leading institution for cultivating international language professionals in Taiwan, has implemented ViewSonic's smart podium solution in nearly 100 classrooms, thereby transforming almost 80 percent of its traditional classrooms into modern ones. The solution is compatible with existing projectors in the classroom, allowing teachers to accurately present the actual brushstrokes of handwriting in a more intuitive way. Along with the myViewBoard software suite, teachers can enrich course content and enhances interactivity between the faculty and the students. To learn more about the application of the smart podium solution, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrOmt6r-ZOM.