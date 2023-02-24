Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (SOP, Euronext Paris [Compartment A] ISIN: FR0000050809) (Paris:SOP) today announced the launch of We Share 2023, a new employee share ownership plan. Its subscription period will run from 27 March to 12 April 2023.

We Share 2023 is being offered to approximately 96% of Sopra Steria Group employees, in 14 countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom*. At 31 December 2022, investments managed on behalf of Group employees** represented 6.4% of the share capital and 8.1% of voting rights, positioning Sopra Steria as one of the leading listed French companies when it comes to employee share ownership. At the date of this press release, after adding the shares held directly in registered form by current and former Group employees, these proportions amount to nearly 10% of the share capital and 13% of voting rights.

This new plan is in keeping with Sopra Steria's continuing aim to give employees the opportunity to share in the success of the Group's corporate plan and performance over the long term. "With this new plan, we want to recognise the commitment of our employees to the business and reaffirm our aim of being an independent Group, combining our entrepreneurial DNA with our collective force," said Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group's Board of Directors.

At its meeting of 11 January 2023, the Board of Directors decided to implement this new employee share ownership plan under the same conditions as the previous plans, given their success. The plan involves the transfer of existing shares.

Under We Share 2023, employees will receive a matching employer contribution of one free share per share purchased, with the individual employee contribution capped at €3,000. Depending on their country of residence, employees will be able to acquire Sopra Steria shares either through an employee mutual investment fund (FCPE) or directly.

The purchase price will be equal to the average of weighted average prices for Sopra Steria shares on the Euronext Paris market over the 20 trading days preceding the date of the decision by the Chief Executive Officer, scheduled for 24 March 2023, setting this purchase price as well as the start date for the subscription period.

The plan is limited to a total of 200,000 shares: 100,000 shares purchased by employees and 100,000 free shares granted as the matching employer contribution. If subscriptions by employees exceed this overall limit, the share purchase order amounts will be reduced according to a capping method, i.e. starting with the highest purchase order amounts, by successive iterations, until a level is reached at which the total number of available shares can be distributed. According to the provisional timetable, the settlement-delivery of shares will occur on 10 May 2023.

Including employees eligible for the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) in the United Kingdom.

** Investments managed on behalf of employees include shares held through company mutual funds (FCPEs), SIPs and UK trusts.

