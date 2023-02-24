Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal science, health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce that it has shipped its first container of DoggyRade, KittyRade and YummyRade companion animal products to its distributor in Turkey.

The companion products in the 20-foot container are expected to start being sold into the growing Turkish pet market in April 2023. Tonisity has received all necessary regulatory approvals from the Government of Turkey in order to import and sell the companion animal products into that market.

Arie Halpern, CEO of Tonisity, comments: "Tonisity is continuing its global expansion with its novel pet and swine products in countries all across the world. With a human population of over 85 million, the pet market in Turkey is growing rapidly, and we are looking forward to working with our local distributor in providing families' pets with our nourishing and healthy drink products that leverage the existing healthy drink marketspace that currently exists for humans."

About Tonisity's Companion Animal Products

Tonisity produces the world's first isotonic, prebiotic drink products that are very palatable for dogs and cats. The first three drink products are marketed as over-the-counter/retail/direct-to-consumer products. They are:

DoggyRade - A delicious, prebiotic isotonic (with electrolytes), low-calorie drink that provides digestive support and general health benefits to dogs. The unique formula encourages fast hydration and recovery after exercise and exertion.

KittyRade - A very palatable prebiotic, isotonic drink for cats that encourages them to drink more, which is important given that approximately one-third of cats suffer from health issues related to not drinking enough water. It also includes essential amino acids and prebiotics.

YummyRade - A very tasty, low-calorie sauce to go over any pet food, but particularly those which are bland and dry.

Award-winning range of prebiotic drinks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8645/156045_tonisitygraphic1.jpg

The products are being sold in countries all over the world, including the United States, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and many other countries in the European Union and Asia. Tonisity's companion product line continues to win awards with its products from a number of leading, globally-recognized organizations:

Selection of the awards

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8645/156045_tonisitygraphic2.jpg

DoggyRade, KittyRade, YummyRade and Tonisity's other companion animal products are also available in a number of pet chains and other retail stores in Europe, as well as the US-based e-commerce site, www.chewy.com and www.amazon.com.

Further updates will be provided in the near future.

For More Information on Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health science and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in two specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Arie Halpern"

Arie Halpern

CEO and Chairman

Email: arie@tonisity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Tonisity's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Tonisity, including expansion into Turkey, and the development of new product lines in the companion animal product lines.

Such statements and information reflect the current views of Tonisity. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: Tonisity's ability to raise capital to maintain its growth and business objectives, Tonisity's ability to negotiate and enter into binding agreements with counterparties in geographic markets that are part of its expansion plans, Tonisity's ability to operate in the Turkey market, changes in laws and regulations that could adversely affect Tonisity's business, growth or results of operations, Tonisity's ability to attract and retain customers and consumers and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent earthquake in Turkey.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Tonisity's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: limited business history of Tonisity; risks related to Tonisity's corporate strategy including that previous and future acquisitions do not meet expectations; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities; unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions; protection of Tonisity's intellectual property; disruption at any of Tonisity's facilities including as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; effect of the recent earthquake in Turkey; effect of public health crises, including the current COVID-19 pandemic; Tonisity's supply chain management; availability of suppliers of raw materials; limited or disrupted supply of key ingredients; the availability of key ingredients for Tonisity's products; failure to expand production capacity; effect of product innovation; failure to retain current customers and/or recruit new customers potential volatility of share price; no assurance of active market for shares; dividends; global financial conditions; the effect of product labelling requirements; price of raw materials; consumer trends; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; management and conflicts of interest.

Tonisity cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Tonisity's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Tonisity has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Tonisity as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Tonisity may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156045