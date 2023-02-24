Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 16:26
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worries Run High About Digital Credentials' Expense, Academic Degrees' Relevance for STEM Jobs, Survey Finds

Originally published by Higher Ed Dive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / About 6 in 10 students, job seekers and employees aiming to change careers think they don't have the right academic degrees for jobs in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math, according to a new survey commissioned by IBM.

IBM is promoting technology training internationally with a free program for adult learners, college students and faculty, and high school students that it calls SkillsBuild. It's working with partners around the world to that end, announcing new or expanded partnerships with 45 organizations.

Continue reading here

IBM, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

An attendee photographs IBM's Q System One display at the IBM booth at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 6 in 10 respondents think they don't have the right academic degrees for jobs in STEM fields, according to a new survey commissioned by IBM and released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. David Becker via Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740662/Worries-Run-High-About-Digital-Credentials-Expense-Academic-Degrees-Relevance-for-STEM-Jobs-Survey-Finds

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.