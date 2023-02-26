In week 9 we saw profit takings in the ATX TR, which lost 1,15 percent to 7295 points, but also Do&Co setting new All-time-Highs and voestalpine vs. Andritz in a breathtaking battle for a ATXFive-Membership after March settlement, the Decision will be made next week. Austrian Post launched a nice Soundlogo and News came from Lenzing, Andritz (5), Valneva, UBM, Frequentis, EVN, Wienerberger, Kapsch TrafficCom, FACC, VIG, Palfinger, CA Immo, Uniqa, Andritz, S Immo and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,15% to 7.295,89 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 10,59%. Up to now there were 25 days with a positive and 15 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,29% away, from the low 10,59%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Thursday ...

