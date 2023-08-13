Another bad week for ATX TR which lost 1,65 percent to 6969,6 points. Wienerberger shares dropped 13 percent. Ottakringer announced the final Prost, the company plans to leave the stock market. News came from Andritz, Ottakringer, OMV, Marinomed, voestalpine, Frequentis, Marinomed, voestalpine, Frequentis and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,65% to 6.959,6 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,49%. Up to now there were 87 days with a positive and 70 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,32% away, from the low 8,99%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,21%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,26%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 3,45% in front of OMV 2,83% and Frequentis 2,76%. And the following ...

