PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Adds Two Independent Directors to its Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of two independent directors, Mr. William W. Hodges and Mr. C. Michael Bussey, to its board. They will join Founder and Director of Pedro's List, Eden Miller, Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, and Dr. Abdul Saddiqui, Director, who were previously seated.

Mr. Hodges has some twenty-seven years of broad experience in information technology and Internet software development. Twenty years leading development teams to produce robust systems on time and on budget and vast experience in technology evaluation, prototyping, development, and deployment. Since 2021, Mr. Hodges has served as the Chief Technology Officer of Praxus, which provides an A.I. based training platform for offender supervision. He is responsible for product development and design integration. Prior to this, Mr. Hodges was the Chief Technology Officer at iTether Technologies, Inc. the provider of a platform (web and mobile) for remote patient treatment. Mr. Hodges was responsible for the architected product from idea to implementation. He oversaw development teams in Guadalajara, MX and India and oversaw the design, development, and publishing of mobile apps in the Apple and Google store.

Since 2019, Mr. Bussey has been the Executive Pastor at WALK Church, located in Paradise, Nevada. During his tenure there he navigated the church through COVID-19, PPP Loans, reopening, etc. and developed and managed annual budgets and developed staff members and lay-leaders. He assisted in the purchase of land and worked with architects, engineers, and contractors to get the project approved with Clark County, Nevada. He also taught systematic theology classes, managed day-to-day operations of the church, and occasionally preached. Prior to his service to the church, Mr. Bussey started as a manager in real estate and private equity investments, including identifying potential investments that met criteria for growth and ROI. During this time he successfully raised and invested more than $14M in private equity. Additionally, he managed those companies that held the investments. This management included making partner distributions, filing tax returns, and communicating with partners.

"I am elated to join Pedro's List and this incredible team of professionals looking to help people in Mexico connect with reputable contractors for home services," stated Mr. Bussey. "And I am especially looking forward to helping Pedro's List identify and assist local charities doing good work in Mexico as part of the 'Pedro's Payback' community enrichment initiative."."

"We are excited and honored to introduce these two wonderful people to the team. Both of their experience and integrity are going to be of great benefit to the Company," stated Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. "Each of them have a unique skill set that will assist in the overall governance of the company and further insure its success."

"With these additions we simultaneously add talent, accountability and transparency," stated Eden Miller, Founder and Director, Pedro's List. "As with our technology we are building a sturdy, scalable foundation of better voices, aligned to steward the massive opportunity we see for Pedro's List in Mexico."

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

www.pedroslist.mx

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/

For more information about Pedro's List visit pedroslist.mx

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

team@intergritymedia.com

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740862/Pedros-List-Adds-Two-Independent-Directors-to-its-Board