PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 19:54
36 Leser
Protelion GmhH: Protelion to showcase innovative cyber solutions at GISEC Global 2023 in Dubai

BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion, a world-class cybersecurity provider to Manufacturing, Energy, Critical Infrastructure, Enterprises and Government will exhibit at GISEC Global 2023 on March 16 - 18th in Dubai and showcase its Secure Communications Solution.

Protelion at GISEC 2023 in Hall 4, Booth SP68


Protelion is expanding its network of customers and partners in the Middle East and Africa by delivering solutions for Network Security, Secure Communication, Industrial / IoT security based on Zero Trust, powerful encryption and great performance. Protelion's unique point-to-point approach provides true end-to-end encryption of all traffic. The Protelion solutions encrypt traffic within the LAN itself, making them the ultimate defense against insider threats. Their innovative key management method uses pre-shared symmetric keys and has no handshakes and no certificates. It provides reliable connectivity and absolute protection from Man-in-the-Middle attacks.

As one of the largest businesses-sourcing platforms in the MENA region for nearly a decade, GISEC is an influential cybersecurity exhibition that brings together senior decision makers and cyber experts from both the private and public sector.

"We are pleased to build upon our success and expand our growth in the MENA region. GISEC provides us with an important platform to meet new potential customers and business partners to discuss how our solutions can solve their critical cyber challenges." said Josef Waclaw, CEO of Protelion GmbH, Berlin.

At GISEC, Protelion will showcase its Secure Communications Solution that uses the strongest available encryption while providing maximum convenience, functionality and usability. It seamlessly combines GDPR compliant secure VoIP, Chat, Group Chat and Text in one easy to use app. The multi-platform app works across smart phones, tablets or desktops for maximum convenience and productivity.

Vist Protelion at GISEC at booth SP68 in hall 4.

About Protelion

Protelion understood the need to redefine security. Its Security Platform combines greater security, flexibility, and performance by seamlessly protecting multi-faceted and distributed networks.

Protelion solutions support network segmentation; Clients can quickly and effectively secure their existing legacy systems by overlaying Protelions solutions to achieve significant security improvement with minimal disruption. Additional information on the company is available at: https://protelion.com/solutions/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/protelionllc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@protelion

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007823/Protelion.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007824/Protelion__Logo.jpg

Protelion Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/protelion-to-showcase-innovative-cyber-solutions-at-gisec-global-2023-in-dubai-301756892.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
