Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces Chief Operating Officer

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), a Hong Kong Main Board listed company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Annie Wong as Chief Operating Officer on 1 March 2023.

In this newly created role, Annie will be responsible for enhancing the company's end-to-end value chain efficiencies, strategic planning as well as product and inventory management. She will also focus on streamlining our processes to capture synergies and optimise operational and cost effectiveness.

Annie has been working with us as a Business Consultant since August 2022, bringing an impressive range of experience in management consulting, operations, and executive leadership. Prior to joining us, Annie held senior leadership positions in various renowned retail companies, including Lane Crawford Joyce Group and PVH Asia Pacific. Most recently, she led PVH Asia Pacific to achieve outstanding results in multiple competitive markets, providing strategic direction and driving business optimisation.

Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "Drawing on Annie's broad experience in management consulting, operations and executive leadership, coupled with her enthusiasm and commitment to success, she is a pivotal force in the Group's transformation journey."

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A longstanding commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Danita On

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 2138 8501

Email: danitaon@chowtaifook.com

Haide Ng

Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 2138 8336

Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com



