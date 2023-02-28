Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2022 Preliminary -13

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2022 Preliminary Financial Results

Growing Sustainably

Revenue from hotel operations[i] exceeds EUR0.5 billion

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 28 February 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Variance to 2021 Revenue from hotel operations[i] 515.7 192.0 429.2 +323.7 Revenue from development contract fulfilment 42.6 - - +42.6 Total revenue 558.3 192.0 429.2 +366.3 Segments EBITDA[i] 205.7 75.1 182.8 +130.6 Adjusted EBITDA[i] 183.4 63.2 162.2 +120.2 Profit/(loss) before tax 109.7 (11.4) 89.7 +121.1 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (cents) 43.4 (2.8) 42.4 +46.2 Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share[i] (cents) 31.7 (6.4) 42.0 +38.1 Free Cashflow[i] 126.5 28.0 100.6 +98.5 Property, plant and equipment 1,427.4 1,243.9 1,471.3 +183.5 Cash and undrawn facilities 455.7 298.5 161.8 +157.2 Normalised Return on Invested Capital[i] 11.6% 0.2% 12.1% +11.4% Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)[i] 102.23 40.02 93.43 Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)[i] 134.80 100.71 113.14 Occupancy %[i] 75.8% 39.7% 82.6% Group key performance indicators ('Like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)[i] 106.39 41.65 93.12 as a percentage of 2019 equivalent levels 114% 45% -

A RECORD OPERATING PERFORMANCE

. Revenue from hotel operations[i] of EUR515.7 million (+20% on 2019) and Adjusted EBITDA[i] of EUR183.4 million (+13% on 2019)

. Group RevPAR[i] of EUR106.39 up 14% on 2019 'LFL', Q4 2022 RevPAR[i] of EUR104.51 up 21% on Q4 2019 'LFL'

. Profit after tax of EUR96.7 million (+24% on 2019)

. Free Cashflow[i] of EUR126.5 million (+26% on 2019) and Free Cashflow per Share[i] of 56.8 cent (+4% on 2019)

. Planned reintroduction of dividend in H2 2023

1,900+ ROOMS ADDED IN 2022 WITH PIPELINE OF 1,333 ROOMS

. Opened 50th hotel with Clayton Hotel Glasgow City in October 2022

. Six leased hotels and one owned hotel added to portfolio in 2022, room count now 10,953 (+19% since December 2019)

. Entered lease for first hotel in continental Europe in February 2022 and rebranded to Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf in December 2022

. Diversifying further into the UK

. 1,165 rooms added to UK portfolio in 2022 (+34% room growth since December 2021), +50% UK Revenue growth since 2019

. 29% of rooms located in the UK at end of 2019, UK rooms now represent 37% of portfolio at end of 2022

. Since year end, completed GBP44.3 million purchase of new 192-bedroom Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London, expected to open in summer 2023

. Four hotels (834 rooms) currently under construction in key UK cities - London (opening Q1 2024), Brighton, Liverpool, and Manchester (all opening summer 2024)

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH ENABLING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

. Net Debt to Value (property assets) [i] of 8% (December 2021: 24%) and Net Debt to EBITDA after rent[i] of 0.8x (December 2019: 2.8x)

. Cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR455.7 million (December 2021: EUR298.5 million)

. Hotel assets[i] worth EUR1.4 billion

GROWTH STRATEGY CONTINUES TO DRIVE VALUE

. Owned asset portfolio provides optionality in a range of macro-economic environments while generating strong Free Cashflow[i] and supporting leasehold expansion strategy

. Net property valuation uplift of EUR209.4 million in 2022 (2021: uplift of EUR21.2 million)

. Leased asset portfolio generating strong cash flow for reinvestment

. Seven newly leased hotels added in 2021 and 2022 and current leased pipeline of four hotels, all in prime locations, expected to contribute annual EBITDA (after rent) [i] of approximately EUR24 million when fully operational

. Strong track record of identifying and securing opportunities as we continue to expand Dalata's footprint

. Opened owned Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin in August, delivered by in house development team

. Balance Sheet NAV per share[i] of EUR5.63 at 31 December 2022 (+29% on 2021: EUR4.35 at 31 December 2021)

EMPLOYMENT AT DALATA - A DIFFERENT WAY, A BETTER WAY

. Supporting over 5,000 jobs and taking care of our people to alleviate cost-of-living challenges through meaningful pay increases and other benefits important to our teams

. Launched our 'Dalata Employer Brand' campaign to position Dalata as a clear employer of choice in each of its markets

. Award winning Dalata Academy and graduate programmes provide excellent opportunities to develop skills and progress into senior positions within the business - 695 internal promotions in 2022

. Published 2022 Gender Pay Gap Report, reporting pay gap of 7.0%. The report outlines how we are addressing the gender pay gap and our action plan for 2023

. Increased female representation within Senior Leadership Team - 45% in 2022 (40% in 2021)

SUSTAINABILITY

. All 48 hotels tested received 'Gold' award from Green Tourism, an important milestone on our sustainability journey

. Achieved a reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions per room sold of 15%[ii] in Q2 - Q4 2022 versus Q2 - Q4 2019, on track to reduce energy related emissions by 20% per room sold by 2026

. Energy management projects commissioned across our existing hotel portfolio to retrofit energy efficient technologies

. Modern, efficient portfolio contributing to our sustainability focus - Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London both built to an 'A' Building Energy Rating (BER) utilising metering, LED lighting and new green technologies to reduce carbon emissions

OUTLOOK

The Group remains cautiously optimistic on its outlook for 2023. Dalata's 'like for like' RevPAR[i] for January/ February is expected to be 17% ahead of 2019 levels in Dublin, 54% in Regional Ireland and 27% in the UK. Engagement with corporate customers and tour operators on demand and pricing has been positive. There are also positive demand indicators in Ireland and the UK, including on the resumption of more normalised conference and events business levels and the continuing return of international travellers, in particular from the US market. We continue to monitor the macro-economic backdrop and any potential for a slowdown, most notably in domestic leisure demand. However, we are not seeing any such indicators in our trade levels to date.

The Group has entered into fixed pricing contracts for over 85% of its projected gas and electricity consumption in 2023. We estimate total gas and electricity costs of c. EUR31 million in 2023, based on projected consumption, compared to total gas and electricity costs of EUR31.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Recognising the importance of dividends to shareholders, the strength of the operational performance, cash generation of the business and our future prospects, the Board plans to re-introduce a progressive dividend policy, commencing with an interim dividend at H1 2023 results.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"As I reflect on 2022, I am very pleased with the Group's recovery and record performance. We have emerged from the pandemic and its after-effects with a business that has grown in scale and ambition. We are proud to have recently opened our 50th hotel with the completion of Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, to have added seven hotels to the Group's portfolio during the year and to have exceeded EUR0.5 billion in revenues for the first time. We understand that the Group's performance was achieved through the contributions of all our stakeholders whom we continue to place at the heart of all we do.

When I assumed the role of CEO in November 2021, I positioned people, customer focus, growth, sustainability and innovation at the core of my strategic priorities. I wanted Dalata to retain the elements which have made it successful while responding to the new realities facing our industry, the after-effects of the pandemic and the current geopolitical events in Europe. I believe Dalata can respond effectively to the challenges faced by our industry utilising these strategic pillars to optimise our product offering, streamline our processes, drive innovation while maintaining a healthy bottom line and to manage and grow our business responsibly and sustainably.

We welcome the supports received in 2022 from the Irish and UK governments in assisting the hospitality sector in its recovery from the pandemic and responding to inflationary pressures impacting businesses and consumers. These supports recognise the key role the hospitality sector plays in the economy and its importance to economic growth and job creation spread throughout the cities and regions in the countries in which we operate. The pandemic reminded us of the essential social contribution that hotels make in providing a place for people to connect and come together for social, leisure and corporate activities. Furthermore, we welcome the recent extension by the Irish government of the reduced VAT rate to support the hospitality sector.

In 2023, Dalata is well set to capitalise on the opportunities that will undoubtedly arise in the markets in which we operate. I was pleased to recently launch our employer brand which further expands our capacity to be an employer of choice offering a rewarding career path with development opportunities across our growing international portfolio. We continue our ambitious UK expansion plans with the recent purchase of Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London due to open in summer 2023 to be closely followed by our Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London.

We remain confident in our ability to outperform with our modern hotel portfolio, our focus on sustainability, our decentralised operating model and our track record of providing a superior guest experience. As we look ahead, Dalata's robust balance sheet, financial resources, pipeline of talented people and excellent reputation position us strongly for further growth. I believe Dalata offers a different way, a better way to deliver success and growth, sustainably for all our stakeholders."

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

EURmillion 2022 2021 Revenue from hotel operations[i] 515.7 192.0 Revenue from development contract fulfilment 42.6 - Total revenue 558.3 192.0 Segments EBITDAR[i] 205.7 75.1 Hotel variable lease costs (3.8) (0.1) Segments EBITDA[i] 201.9 75.0 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment) 1.4 0.7 Central costs (16.5) (10.3) Share-based payments expense (3.4) (2.2) Adjusted EBITDA[i] 183.4 63.2 Adjusting items[iii] 28.7 5.3 Group EBITDA[i] 212.1 68.5 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (29.1) (27.6) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (27.5) (19.5) Operating profit 155.5 21.4 Interest on lease liabilities (38.1) (24.4) Other interest and finance costs (7.7) (8.4) Profit/(loss) before tax 109.7 (11.4) Tax (charge)/credit (13.0) 5.1 Profit/(loss) for the year 96.7 (6.3) Earnings/(loss) per share (cents) - basic 43.4 (2.8) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share[i] (cents) - basic 31.7 (6.4) Segments EBITDAR margin (as percentage of revenue from hotel operations1) 39.9% 39.1%

Summary of hotel performance

The Group achieved revenue from hotel operations[i] of EUR515.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022, an increase of EUR323.7 million compared to 2021 when the Group's business was significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. The Group also outperformed 2019 revenue from hotel operations by EUR86.5 million (+20%) driven by hotel portfolio expansion. Since November 2019, the Group opened six new build leased hotels, one new build owned hotel and added two existing leased hotels which together contributed EUR70.7 million to revenue growth in 2022. This was partially offset by the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin in December 2021 and the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London in June 2022 resulting in reduced revenue of EUR26.9 million. Our existing portfolio drove revenue growth of EUR40.0 million in 2022, with all regions exceeding 2019 levels.

Group KPIs (as reported) 2022 2021 2019 Occupancy 75.8% 39.7% 82.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 134.80 100.71 113.14 RevPAR (EUR) 102.23 40.02 93.43 'Like for like' Group KPIs[i] Occupancy 77.5% 41.2% 82.4% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 137.20 101.06 113.00 RevPAR (EUR) 106.39 41.65 93.12 RevPAR as a percentage of 2019 levels 114% 45% - Quarterly 'like for like' Group KPIs[i] Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Occupancy 57.9% 85.3% 89.4% 77.3% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 108.37 142.88 151.81 135.26 RevPAR (EUR) 62.77 121.84 135.65 104.51 RevPAR as a percentage of 2019 levels 86% 118% 123% 121%

2022 'like for like' Group RevPAR[i] reached EUR106.39 (114% of 2019). RevPAR[i] growth continues to be driven by particularly strong leisure demand since the full re-opening of our hotels at the end of January, in addition to the gradual recovery of corporate business through 2022. Hotel room supply in Dublin and Regional Ireland continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted EBITDA[i] increased from EUR162.2 million in 2019 to EUR183.4 million in 2022 (+13%). The growth of the portfolio since November 2019 has contributed EUR19.4 million, while the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin and the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London has reduced Adjusted EBITDA[i] by EUR7.7 million. The Group received Covid-19 government support[iv] totalling EUR15.2 million in relation to payroll subsidies, grants and commercial rates waivers which helped offset the impact of the reduced trading at the start of the year.

EURmillion Revenue Adjusted EBITDA[i] Year ended 31 December 2019 429.2 162.2 Hotels added to portfolio since November 2019 70.7 19.4 Hotel exits (26.9) (7.7) Movement at existing hotels 40.0 (1.1) Effect of FX 2.7 1.1 Covid- 19 government support[iv] - 15.2

Movement in other income and group expenses - (5.7) Revenue from development contract fulfilment (treated as adjusting item) 42.6 - Year ended 31 December 2022 558.3 183.4

PERFORMANCE REVIEW | SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. As a single property, Clayton Hotel D'sseldorf has been included in the Dublin region. 1. Dublin Portfolio[v]

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 199.9 52.1 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 47.7 17.2 53.0 Other revenue 15.9 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 263.5 75.0 245.4 EBITDAR[i] 120.5 31.0 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 45.7% 41.4% 48.8% Performance statistics ('like for like')[vi] Occupancy 80.9% 37.8% 87.7% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 148.26 92.29 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 119.98 34.92 109.40 RevPAR % change on 2019 10% (68%) - Dublin owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 18 15 16 Room numbers at year end 4,830 4,091 4,482 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [vi] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 104.49 135.23 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 99% 119% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 87% 98%

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf[v]. Ten hotels are owned and eight are operated under leases. The Samuel Hotel and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road opened in April and August 2022 respectively. The Group entered into a lease for Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf in February 2022, representing its expansion into continental Europe. The lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel expired on 31 December 2021.

The Dublin region is benefitting from pent-up leisure demand and an increasing number of international travellers who commenced travelling later over the summer and autumn due to the reopening of North American travel and the favourable US dollar exchange rate. Corporate bookings have also picked up as meetings and events in the city are returning to more normalised levels. Hotel room supply in Dublin continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Dublin's 'like for like' occupancy[vi] continues to return toward 2019 levels with 'like for like' H2 2022 occupancy [vi] of 86.8% (98% of H2 2019 levels) due to its larger reliance on corporate and international travel, while 'like for like' ARR[vi] in 2022 was 19% ahead of 2019 levels reflecting strong demand and pricing to recover increasing costs and maintain margin.

Food and beverage revenue increased by EUR30.5 million to EUR47.7 million in 2022, however remains 10% behind 2019 levels as conference and banqueting events had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels for 2022.

Total revenue reached EUR263.5 million for the year, exceeding 2019 levels by 7%. Existing hotels in the Dublin portfolio increased revenue by EUR15.3 million in 2022, hotels added since the end of 2019 added EUR25.6 million while the expiry of the lease of the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin at the end of 2021 reduced revenue by EUR22.8 million from 2019 levels.

2022 EBITDAR[i] of EUR120.5 million slightly exceeded pre-pandemic levels, at EUR0.8 million (1%) ahead of 2019. Excluding the impact of Covid-19 government support[vii], EBITDAR[i] for the 'like for like'[vi] Dublin portfolio was EUR3.8 million lower than 2019 equivalent levels however H2 2022 was EUR2.2 million ahead of H2 2019 levels. Due to its larger reliance on international travel, Dublin took longer to rebound at the start of the year compared to the other regions.

The utilisation of government support totalling EUR9.9 million for the year helped alleviate the impact of reduced trading at the start of 2022. In 2022, government support included payroll-related subsidies of EUR6.7 million (2021: EUR21.2 million), energy supports of EUR0.7 million (2021: EURnil), other grants of EUR1.3 million (2021: EUR3.0 million) and commercial rates waivers of EUR1.2 million (2021: EUR5.0 million).

Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf continues to perform well and in line with expectations following the lifting of all travel restrictions in Germany in June 2022.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 63.8 34.0 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 28.1 15.1 26.8 Other revenue 7.9 4.3 8.4 Total revenue 99.8 53.4 84.9 EBITDAR[i] 31.7 23.4 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 31.8% 43.7% 28.9% Performance statistics[viii] Occupancy 74.6% 44.7% 73.7% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 125.48 111.69 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 93.60 49.89 72.93 RevPAR % change on 2019 28% (32%) - Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 13 13 13 Room numbers at year end 1,867 1,867 1,867 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [viii] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 79.57 107.40 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 121% 134% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 97% 105%

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

Our Regional Ireland portfolio saw increased demand from the domestic market in times of international travel restrictions and this local demand continued in 2022. Demand was particularly strong for short stays and weekend breaks, supported by the return of events in cities such as Cork, Galway and Limerick. As international travel is returning, Regional Ireland has become an attractive destination for North American visitors who benefit from a strong US dollar. Hotel room supply in Regional Ireland continues to be constrained with a significant number of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees, in particular, those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Regional Ireland portfolio has outperformed all other regions in terms of recovery. Occupancy[i] for the year ended 31 December 2022 was 74.6% and exceeded 2019 performance (101% of 2019 occupancy levels), growing from 97% of equivalent 2019 occupancy levels in H1 2022 to 105% of equivalent 2019 occupancy levels in H2 2022. The Regional Ireland portfolio achieved an average room rate[i] of EUR125.48 for the year, 27% ahead of the 2019 equivalent, which reflects the increased demand and recovery of increasing costs.

Food and beverage revenue for the year amounted to EUR28.1 million, an increase of EUR1.3 million (+5%) on 2019 driven by higher average spend and increased occupancy, partially offset by conference and banqueting events which had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels for 2022.

Regional Ireland EBITDAR[i] and EBITDAR margin[i] exceeded 2019 levels despite cost inflation, most notably inflation of utility costs. Excluding the impact of Covid-19 government support[ix], EBITDAR for the Regional Ireland portfolio for the year ended 31 December 2022 was EUR27.0 million, up EUR2.5 million (10%) on 2019 levels.

The Group received government support in the form of payroll-related subsidies of EUR3.8 million (2021: EUR14.8 million), energy supports of EUR0.5 million (2021: EURnil), other grants of EUR0.3 million (2021: EUR1.7 million) and commercial rates waivers of EUR0.6 million (2021: EUR2.3 million).

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2022 2021 2019 Room revenue 101.0 40.3 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 22.3 10.9 17.8 Other revenue 7.0 3.1 6.1 Total revenue 130.3 54.3 86.7 EBITDAR[i] 45.8 17.5 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin %[i] 35.2% 32.2% 39.0% Performance statistics ('like for like')[x] Occupancy 74.2% 44.2% 80.4% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 107.88 89.95 89.34 RevPAR (GBP) 80.04 39.72 71.81 RevPAR % change on 2019 11% (45%) - UK owned and leased portfolio Hotels at year end 16 13 12 Room numbers at year end 3,962 2,949 2,600 Half-yearly performance statistics ('like for like') [x] H1 2022 H2 2022 RevPAR (GBP) 69.55 90.36 RevPAR as percentage of 2019 levels 104% 118% Occupancy as a percentage of 2019 levels 90% 94%

The UK hotel portfolio comprises 11 Clayton hotels and five Maldron hotels with two hotels situated in London, 11 hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Six hotels are owned, nine are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre and Clayton Hotel Bristol City opened in the first quarter of 2022 and Clayton Hotel Glasgow City opened in October 2022. The sale of Clayton Crown Hotel, London was completed in June 2022.

The UK portfolio generated total revenue of GBP130.3 million in 2022, exceeding 2019 total revenue by GBP43.6 million (+50%). The six hotels added since November 2019 contributed revenue uplifts of GBP38.6 million since 2019, while the existing UK portfolio generated revenue growth of GBP8.5 million. This was partially offset by the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel in June 2022 which reduced revenues by GBP3.5 million. EBITDAR[i] of GBP45.8 million in 2022 was GBP12.0 million higher than 2019 primarily due to six hotels added since November 2019 achieving EBTIDAR[i] of GBP11.5 million.

'Like for like' RevPAR[x] of GBP80.04 for the year exceeded 2019 levels by 11% which was driven by strong 'like for like' average room rate[x] (121% of 2019 levels). 'Like for like' occupancy[x] in our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels has steadily improved from 91% of equivalent 2019 levels in H1 2022 to 95% in H2 2022. London hotels have been slower to recover due to the city's larger reliance on corporate and international travel, however 'like for like' London occupancy[x] in H2 2022 grew to 91% of equivalent 2019 levels despite disruptions to travel caused by rail strikes.

Food and beverage revenues amounted to GBP22.3 million in 2022, representing an increase of GBP4.5 million on 2019 (+25%) due to the growth of the UK portfolio. On a 'like for like'[x] basis, food and beverage revenue grew from 1% ahead of equivalent 2019 levels in H1 2022 to 6% ahead in H2 2022 driven by the re-opening of hotels since the end of January and gradual recovery of corporate business through the year.

The Group received government support totalling GBP1.8 million during the year in the form of non-payroll-related grants amounting to GBP0.1 million (2021: GBP1.9 million), commercial rates waivers of GBP1.0 million (2021: GBP3.7 million) and energy price discounts of GBP0.7 million (2021: nil) from the Energy Bill Relief Scheme. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was available to employees in the UK, ended on 30 September 2021 and no amounts were received under the scheme during the year (2021: GBP1.8 million).

Government grants and assistance

The Group continued to avail of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments during the year. The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 reflects government grants of EUR13.4 million and assistance of EUR3.8 million.

EURmillion 2022 2021 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 10.5 36.0 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) - 2.0 Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (Ireland) 1.2 - Other government grants related to income 1.7 6.9 Total grants 13.4 44.9

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR10.5 million during the year (2021: EUR36.0 million) in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). The EWSS was available to employers who suffered significant reductions in turnover as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. The Group availed of the EWSS scheme from 1 January 2022 to 22 May 2022, at which point the scheme ended (2021: availed of for the full year from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021). The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was available to employees in the UK, ended on 30 September 2021 and no amounts were received under the scheme during the year (2021: GBP1.8 million (EUR2.0 million)).

The Group also availed of non-payroll-related government grants totalling EUR2.9 million which were introduced to contribute towards re-opening and to support businesses impacted by increases in electricity and gas costs. These principally relate to grants in the Republic of Ireland such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (EUR1.2 million), Failte Ireland Tourism Accommodation Providers Continuity Scheme (EUR0.8 million) and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (EUR0.5 million).

In addition, the Group received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers and energy price discounts. The Group benefitted from commercial rates waivers of EUR1.8 million in the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: EUR7.3 million) in Ireland and GBP1.0 million (EUR1.2 million) (2021: GBP3.7 million (EUR4.3 million)) in the UK. Commercial rate waivers were introduced on 27 March 2020 in Ireland and 1 April 2020 in the UK. In the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, full rates waivers were in place until 31 March 2022. In Northern Ireland, full rate waivers were in place until 30 June 2022. In England, full rate waivers were available from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 with the rates relief decreasing to 66% for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022. Under the Energy Business Relief Scheme, the Group benefitted from energy savings of GBP0.7 million (EUR0.8 million) for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: EURnil).

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme introduced by the Irish government, the Group deferred VAT liabilities of EUR3.4 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.6 million and repaid EUR2.5 million during 2022. At 31 December 2022, EUR34.8 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, is expected to be paid to the Irish government under the scheme by 30 April 2023. There were no further deferrals of UK VAT or payroll tax liabilities during the year.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR16.5 million during the year (2021: EUR10.3 million). The increase was primarily driven by the resumption of more normal levels of performance-related pay, employee headcount increases related to the growth of the Group and areas of increased focus including sustainability and marketing in addition to the lower impact from wage subsidy schemes. Also, in 2021, there was a EUR1.3 million reversal of prior period insurance provisions which reduced central costs.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2022 2021 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 21.2 6.8 Gain on disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London 3.9 - Revenue from the sale of Merrion Road residential units 42.6 - Reclassification of costs capitalised for Merrion Road residential units (41.0) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (2.7) (1.9) Net reversal of previous impairment charges of fixtures, fittings and equipment 0.6 0.1 Net reversal of previous impairment of right-of-use assets 4.1 - Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets - 0.3 Adjusting items 28.7 5.3

Adjusted EBITDA[i] is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, 'adjusting items', which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses, are excluded.

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain of EUR209.4 million on the revaluation of its property assets at December 2022 of which EUR21.2 million was recorded as the reversal of revaluation losses through profit or loss (2021: EUR9.4 million). There were no revaluation losses through profit or loss in the year (2021: EUR2.6 million). Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section (note 13) of the consolidated financial statements.

On 21 June 2022, the Group completed the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel, London for net proceeds of EUR24.1 million (GBP20.7 million). As a result, the hotel property and related fixtures, fittings and equipment of EUR20.2 million (GBP17.4 million) were derecognised from the statement of financial position. A gain on disposal of EUR3.9 million (GBP3.3 million) was recognised in profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2022 (note 5, 13).

On 11 August 2022, the Group completed the sale of 69 residential units on the site of the former Tara Towers Hotel. Revenue of EUR42.6 million has been recognised in profit or loss. The related capitalised contract fulfilment costs of EUR41.0 million have been released from the statement of financial position to profit or loss and recognised as cost of sales, resulting in a profit on contract fulfilment of EUR1.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 (note 15).

The Group also incurred EUR2.7 million of pre-opening expenses in the year. These expenses related to seven hotels added to the portfolio during the year.

In line with accounting standards, impairment tests were carried out on the Group's cash-generating units ('CGUs') at 31 December 2022. Each hotel operating business is deemed to be a CGU as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As a result of the impairment tests, impairment reversals of EUR4.7 million relating to right-of-use assets (EUR4.1 million) and fixtures, fittings and equipment (EUR0.6 million) were recognised.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR8.0 million to EUR27.5 million primarily due to the impact of six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year, and the full year impact of the lease of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in 2021. The additional depreciation from these new leases was partially offset by the reduced depreciation from the lease for the Ballsbridge Hotel, which expired on 31 December 2021.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR1.4 million to EUR28.4 million in 2022. The increase primarily relates to the depreciation of Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin which opened in August 2022 and development capital expenditure incurred on the fitout of the six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2022 2021 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 7.9 8.9 Impact of interest rate swaps (0.2) 2.6 Other finance costs 2.4 2.3 Modification gain on amended debt facility - (2.7) Net foreign exchange loss/(gain) on financing activities 0.2 (0.1) Capitalised interest (2.5) (2.6) Finance costs excluding lease interest 7.8 8.4 Interest on lease liabilities 38.1 24.4 Finance costs 45.9 32.8

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings reduced from EUR8.4 million for 2021 to EUR7.8 million for 2022. Reductions to interest costs of EUR3.8 million due to lower average borrowings and the beneficial impact from interest rate swaps were mostly offset by the effect of the EUR2.7 million modification gain on amended debt facility recognised in 2021 which had lowered the finance costs expense in 2021. The Group's weighted average interest cost in respect of Sterling denominated borrowings was 3.6% (2021: 3.6%).

Interest on lease liabilities increased by EUR13.7 million to EUR38.1 million primarily due to the impact of six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year, and the full year impact of the lease of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in 2021.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the year ended 31 December 2022 of EUR13.0 million primarily relates to current tax in respect of profits earned during the year (EUR11.7 million). The deferred tax charge of EUR2.9 million primarily relates to deferred tax arising on the reversal of impairments of the fair value of land and buildings. The Group also received cash refunds of EUR1.5 million during the year relating to the carry back of losses incurred in 2020 against prior periods. At 31 December 2022, the Group has deferred tax assets of EUR17.7 million in relation to tax losses which can be utilised in future periods.

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group generated a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 (loss after tax of EUR6.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2021) which has resulted in basic earnings per share of 43.4 cents (2021: loss per share of 2.8 cents) and adjusted basic earnings[i] per share of 31.7 cents (2021: adjusted loss per share of 6.4 cents).

STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

The Group generated in excess of EUR126 million in Free Cashflow[i] for the year ended 31 December 2022. At 31 December 2022, the Group had cash resources of EUR91.3 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR364.4 million (31 December 2021: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.5 million).

Free Cashflow[i] 2022 2021 2019 Net cash from operating activities 207.9 90.6 155.0 Other interest and finance costs paid (12.3) (15.3) (11.2) Refurbishment capital expenditure paid (15.9) (4.3) (15.7) Fixed lease payments (47.4) (33.3) (27.5) Add back pre-opening costs 2.7 1.9 - Add back debt facility fees - 1.2 - Exclude impact from net tax deferrals under Debt Warehousing scheme (8.5) (12.8) - Free Cashflow[i] 126.5 28.0 100.6

During the year, the Group paid preliminary tax in Ireland based on the 2021 Irish corporation tax liability of EUR0.3 million. The 2021 Irish corporation tax liability was significantly lower than the 2022 Irish corporation tax liability of EUR11.7 million. Typically over 90% of a years corporation tax liability would be paid as preliminary tax as it was in 2019. The remaining 2022 Irish corporation tax liability is payable in September 2023, in addition to the preliminary tax payment on 2023 profits which will result, in effect, in a double corporation tax payment in 2023.

The Group also benefitted from net working capital inflows relating to the expansion of the Group's portfolio during the year and the full re-opening of all hotels since the end of January.

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme introduced by the Irish government, the Group deferred VAT liabilities of EUR3.4 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.6 million and repaid EUR2.5 million during 2022. At 31 December 2022, EUR34.8 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, is expected to be paid to the Irish government under the scheme by 30 April 2023.

Lease payments payable under current lease contracts as at 31 December 2022 are projected to be EUR51.8 million for the year ending 31 December 2023, decreasing to EUR50.1 million for the year ending 31 December 2024 primarily due to the expiry of the lease of Maldron Dublin Airport at the end of 2023. In addition to this, the Group has committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for leases which have not yet commenced at 31 December 2022. These payments are projected to amount to nil for the year ending 31 December 2023 and EUR10.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2024. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

At 31 December 2022, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR24.9 million, of which EUR16.1 million relates to the new Maldron Hotel at Shoreditch, London.

BALANCE SHEET | STRONG ASSET BACKING PROVIDES SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY AND THE ENGINE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

EURmillion 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,427.4 1,243.9 Right-of-use assets 658.1 491.9 Intangible assets and goodwill 31.1 32.0 Other non-current assets[xii] 33.5 29.4 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 32.6 15.4 Other current assets[xii] 4.9 - Contract fulfilment costs - 36.3 Cash and cash equivalents 91.3 41.1 Total assets 2,278.9 1,890.0 Equity 1,222.8 957.4 Loans and borrowings at amortised cost 193.5 313.5 Lease liabilities 651.8 481.9 Trade and other payables 119.0 84.7 Other liabilities[xiii] 91.8 52.5 Total equity and liabilities 2,278.9 1,890.0

The Group's balance sheet remains robust with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.4 billion in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. At 31 December 2022, the Group had cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR455.7 million and low gearing with Net Debt to Value[i] of 8% (31 December 2021: 24%). The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities in the future as well as withstand challenges as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,427.4 million at 31 December 2022. The increase of EUR183.5 million since 31 December 2021 is driven principally by revaluation movements on property assets of EUR209.4 million, additions of EUR39.9 million and borrowing costs of EUR2.2 million capitalised during the year, partially offset by the disposal of the Clayton Crown Hotel, London which had a carrying value of EUR20.2 million at the time of sale, a depreciation charge of EUR28.4 million for the year and a foreign exchange loss on the retranslation of Sterling denominated assets of EUR20.1 million.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilises asset specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation incorporates relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Revaluation uplifts of EUR209.4 million were recorded on our property assets in the year ended 31 December 2022. EUR188.2 million of the net gains are recorded as an uplift through the revaluation reserve. EUR21.2 million of the net revaluation uplifts for the year ended 31 December 2022 are recorded through profit or loss.

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 2022 2021 EURmillion Acquisition of freeholds or site purchases - 0.3 Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and renovations 18.7 14.5 Other development expenditure 5.1 1.5 Total development capital expenditure 23.8 16.3 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 16.1 4.1 Additions to property, plant and equipment 39.9 20.4

During the year, the Group incurred EUR23.8 million on development capital expenditure including EUR10.1 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London and EUR8.6 million in relation to the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin. Other development expenditure of EUR5.1 million primarily relates to development capital expenditure incurred on the fitout of the six[xi] leased hotels added to the portfolio during the year.

The Group incurred EUR16.1 million of refurbishment capital expenditure during the year which mainly related to the refurbishment of 452 bedrooms, upgrades to public areas and spend on projects to reduce our carbon emissions or environmental impact. The Group has returned to allocating approximately 4% of hotel revenue[i] to refurbishment capital expenditure after non committed and non-essential expenditure was reduced during the pandemic to preserve cash.

Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES), entered into on 16 November 2018, for I-RES to purchase a residential development on completion of its construction by the Group (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers Hotel as part of a mixed-use development which included the construction of the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin. Dalata incurred development costs in fulfilling the contract of EUR4.4 million during the year which brought the total development costs to EUR41.0 million at completion. The Group completed the sale of these residential units to I-RES on 11 August 2022 for EUR42.6 million which was recognised as revenue in profit or loss. Development costs of EUR41.0 million were released to profit or loss and recognised as cost of sales.

EURmillion Contract fulfilment costs at 1 January 2022 36.3 Costs incurred in fulfilling contract during the year 4.4 Capitalised borrowing costs 0.3 Release of development costs to profit or loss on sale (41.0) Contract fulfilment costs at 31 December 2022 -

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 31 December 2022, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR658.1 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR651.8 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 31 December 2021 481.9 491.9 Additions 185.1 195.5 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (27.5) Interest on lease liabilities 38.1 - Reversal of previous impairment charges - 4.1 Remeasurement of lease liabilities 10.4 10.4 Lease payments (47.4) - Translation adjustment (16.3) (16.3) At 31 December 2022 651.8 658.1

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 30.4 years (31 December 2021: 30.1 years). Additions to lease liabilities during the year arose from the Group entering into six new leases relating to the:

. 35-year lease for Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre in February 2022 - EUR32.3 million (GBP27.1 million)

. 20-year lease for Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf in February 2022 - EUR49.6 million

. 35-year lease for Clayton Hotel Bristol City in March 2022 - EUR32.4 million (GBP27.0 million)

. 35-year lease for The Samuel Hotel, Dublin in April 2022 - EUR37.9 million

. 10-year lease for the Group's central office headquarters in July 2022 - EUR3.3 million

. 35-year lease for Clayton Hotel Glasgow City in October 2022 - EUR29.6 million (GBP25.6 million)

The weighted average incremental borrowing rate for new leases entered into during the year ended 31 December 2022 was 7.5% (31 December 2021: 6.8%). Additions to right-of-use assets includes EUR185.1 million of lease liabilities and EUR10.4 million relating to lease prepayments and initial direct costs.

During the year ended 31 December 2022, lease amendments, which were not included in the original lease agreements were made to three of the Groups leases. These have been treated as a modification of lease liabilities and resulted in a decrease in lease liabilities of EUR2.8 million and a EUR2.8 million decrease in the carrying value of the right-of-use assets. Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the year. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR13.4 million. In addition, the termination of one of the Group's leases resulted in a decrease in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR0.2 million.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 14 to the consolidated financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

As at 31 December 2022, the Group had loans and borrowings at amortised cost of EUR193.5 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR364.4 million. Loans and borrowings decreased from 31 December 2021 (EUR313.5 million) mainly due to net loan repayments totalling EUR105.9 million and foreign exchange movements which decreased the translated value of the loans drawn in Sterling by EUR12.3 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 31 December 2022 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 199.0 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling - - - - Drawn in Euro - - - External loans and borrowings drawn at 31 December 2022 176.5 - 199.0 Accounting adjustment to bring to amortised cost (5.5) Loans and borrowings at amortised cost at 31 December 193.5 2022

The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200.0 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023.

As part of the extension of the loan facility agreement reached in November 2021, the Group also agreed additional flexibility on covenants to support the Group following the continued impact of Covid-19 whereby the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent[i]) and Interest Cover will not be tested until 30 June 2023. A Net Debt to Value[i] covenant and a minimum liquidity (cash and/or undrawn facilities) requirement of EUR50 million, will remain in place until that date. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group is in compliance with its covenants at 31 December 2022. The Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent[i] ratio is 0.8x at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 9.1x).

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. The term debt interest is fully hedged until October 2024. Until 26 October 2023, interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between c. 1.3% and 1.4% on Sterling term denominated borrowings. From 26 October 2023 to 26 October 2024 interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate to c. 1.0% on Sterling denominated borrowings. The variable interest rates on the Group's revolving credit facilities were unhedged at 31 December 2022.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Since last reporting on principal risks in August 2022, there have been ongoing developments in our risk environment. The principal risks and uncertainties now facing the Group are: 1. External environment - Dalata operates in an open market, and its activities and performance areinfluenced by broader geopolitical and economic factors outside of the Group's control. Nonetheless, these factorscan directly or indirectly impact the Group's strategy, performance, and the economic environment in which theGroup operates. Growing geopolitical uncertainty and the broader economic conditions following the pandemic havecreated a period of market uncertainty.

Since the start of 2022, the Board has been focused on the specific economic implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical uncertainties on inflation in the business supply chain (in particular, increased energy costs), the wider inflationary effect on consumer spending, interest rate increases and supply chain product shortages.

The Group has an experienced management team with functional expertise in relevant areas, supported by modern information systems that provide up-to-date information to the Board. Management are innovating in many ways across the business to address the impact of this multi-faceted risk and to improve business efficiencies and customer experiences and to maintain our operating margins. 2. A changing market - As the Group emerged from the pandemic, which significantly impacted the hotel andhospitality industry, it was evident that there were changing customer needs and expectations. We see these, forexample, in the use of innovative guest technologies, the importance of hygiene, better utilisation of hotel publicspaces and environmental and sustainability matters.

The Group has allocated resources to developing and implementing business efficiencies and innovation, with enhanced use of business systems, new technologies and information to support innovation. 3. Developing our people and resourcing our business - Our strategy is to develop our expertise, wherepossible, from within our existing teams. This expertise can then be deployed throughout our business, particularlyin our new hotels. In order to deliver our customer service levels, our hotels require well-trained and motivatedteams. To deliver our desired customer service levels at our hotels, we need well-trained and motivated teams.

There is a risk that we cannot implement our management development strategy as planned or to recruit and retain sufficient resources to operate our business effectively.

The Group has recently launched its employer brand campaign and continues to invest significantly in its unique and industry-focused career development programmes. We have identified and supported our next generation of senior hotel management. We provide role-related and development training to all our teams through our Dalata Academy platform. Strategies are in place to attract and retain people at all levels in the group, including an enhanced benefits programme. 4. Information security and data protection - In common with other businesses, we recognise the threatsassociated with cybercrime, information technology risks, and the ongoing need to protect the data we hold. In theevent of a successful cyber event, there is a risk of disruption to our business operations.

The security of our information technology platforms is of crucial importance to the board. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001, audited twice annually by a leading cybersecurity consultancy.

During the year, the board and the audit and risk committee received internal and external briefings on technology and data protection risks, including ransomware and cyber insurance. The Group has continued its investment to enhance its technology and infrastructure. Phishing simulations, ransomware and vulnerability scans were completed. We rolled out data protection training and awareness for teams and managers across the Group, added a data protection resource to our team and undertook board training in this area. 5. Expansion and development strategy - As we grow our business, there is a risk that a smaller number ofviable and value-adding opportunities are available or that riskier options are taken. External factors, includingthe cost of finance and increased construction costs, could also hamper development projects.

Specific acquisitions and development expertise are in place to identify and assess potential opportunities, project costs and associated risks. Our funding flexibility and position as a preferred development partner provide us with an advantage in managing this risk. In addition, the board scrutinises all development opportunities, and the board is regularly updated on the progress of the development programme. 6. Our culture and values - Protecting and promoting our culture is a key differentiator for us and a sourceof competitive advantage. The rollout of our business model is dependent on the retention and growth of our strongculture.

There is a risk that, as the Group expands, our values and culture become diluted, and behaviours do not reflect our established norms.

Culture remains a constant priority for the board and executive management. We have defined values and behaviours that we strive to embed in our Group, senior management, and teams. Our development programmes also reinforce our culture and expected behaviours.

Earlier this year, we launched our employee code of conduct, which clearly sets out expected behaviours for all our teams.

Our employee engagement survey was undertaken in Q4, and the outcome of this will drive initiatives and actions. 7. Climate change - Climate change and the drive for a sustainable and responsible business create risks andopportunities for our business. When choosing to do business with us, the environment and climate change arefactors for guests, customers, suppliers and shareholders.

The board is keenly aware of its responsibilities and commitments under the ESG umbrella. This is an area of strategic focus for the board and management. As with climate and environmental initiatives, significant resources have been put in place around developing initiatives and monitoring progress in relation to our social and responsible business programme.

In early 2022, the group set a short-term emissions reduction target and continues to develop a strategy to meet the emission reduction targets set out by the Paris Agreement.

The board and management have supported and encouraged multiple initiatives across the group in these areas during 2022. 8. Health, safety and security - As a large hotel operator, we manage a wide range of life safety, firesafety, food safety and security risks. As a large employer, we also manage workplace-related risks. There is arisk that we may not comply with these requirements in our business, resulting in injury, loss of life or hoteldamage.

We have a well-established health, safety and security framework in our hotels. Central support is provided to all hotels, and local dedicated H&S resources are in place, supported by information management systems. In addition, a portion of the group's capital budget is reserved for health and safety, and identified risks are remediated promptly.

Bureau Veritas completed independent assessments on health and safety across all our hotels, with strong results. This programme will be reviewed and will continue for 2023. The audit and risk committee met with Bureau Veritas to discuss the programme and its results.

i See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions.

ii The German market is currently heavily dependent on the use of coal for energy generation. Excluding Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf, we achieved a 22% reduction in energy emissions per room sold in Q2 - Q4 2022 versus Q2 - Q4 2019 at our Irish and UK hotels.

iii The main adjusting item is the net property revaluation gain of EUR21.2 million following the valuation of property assets (2021: net revaluation gain of EUR6.8 million). Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

iv Covid-19 government support excludes grants totalling EUR1.2 million received under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme in the Republic of Ireland (2021: EURnil) and savings totalling GBP0.7 million (EUR0.8 million) under the Energy Bill Relief Scheme in the UK (2021: EURnil).

v Dublin portfolio includes the operating performance of Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf which was leased from February 2022 as it is a single asset not yet meriting a separate region due to scale.

vi The reference to 'like for like' hotels in Dublin for performance statistics (occupancy, ARR and RevPAR) reflect a full year performance of all hotels except the Ballsbridge Hotel as this lease expired at the end of 2021, Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf which was leased from February 2022, The Samuel Hotel which is newly opened since April 2022 and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road which is newly opened since August 2022.

vii Covid-19 government support excludes grants totalling EUR0.7 million received under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (2021: EURnil).

viii The reference to Regional Ireland performance statistics (occupancy, ARR and RevPAR) reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio.

ix Covid-19 government support excludes discounts totalling EUR0.5 million received under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (2021: EURnil).

x The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the UK for performance statistics (occupancy, ARR and RevPAR) reflect a full year performance regardless of when acquired. Maldron Hotel Glasgow City is excluded as it only opened in August 2021. Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre, Clayton Hotel Bristol City and Clayton Hotel Glasgow City are excluded as these only opened during 2022. Clayton Crown Hotel, London is excluded as it was sold in June 2022.

xi Includes the lease for Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre, Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf, Clayton Hotel Bristol City, The Samuel Hotel, Dublin and Clayton Hotel Glasgow City.

xii Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets, non-current derivative assets and other receivables (which include costs of EUR1.1 million associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning (31 December 2021: EUR3.8 million)). Other current assets include current derivative assets,

xiii Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, derivative liabilities, provision for liabilities and current tax liabilities.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022 2021 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue (including development contract fulfilment revenue of EUR42.6m (2021: EURnil)) 2,15 558,260 191,990 Cost of sales (including development contract fulfilment costs of EUR41.0m (2021: EURnil)) 15 (224,764) (61,285) Gross profit 333,496 130,705 Administrative expenses 4 (183,206) (109,918) Other income 5 5,237 655 Operating profit 155,527 21,442 Finance costs 6 (45,870) (32,878) Profit/(loss) before tax 109,657 (11,436) Tax (charge)/credit 10 (12,932) 5,107 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company 96,725 (6,329) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 13 188,185 14,382 Related deferred tax 24 (21,223) (1,116) 166,962 13,266 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations (28,145) 27,256 Gain/(loss) on net investment hedge 17,482 (20,726) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 23 12,093 6,208 Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 23 (179) 2,637 Related deferred tax 24 (2,929) - (1,678) 15,375 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 165,284 28,641 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 262,009 22,312 Earnings per share Basic earnings/(loss) per share 30 43.4 cents (2.8) cents Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 30 43.2 cents (2.8) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022 2021 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 12 31,054 31,994 Property, plant and equipment 13 1,427,447 1,243,902 Right-of-use assets 14 658,101 491,869 Investment property 2,007 2,078 Derivative assets 23 6,825 832 Deferred tax assets 24 21,271 20,161 Other receivables 16 3,387 6,313 Total non-current assets 2,150,092 1,797,149 Current assets Contract fulfilment costs 15 - 36,255 Derivative assets 23 4,892 - Trade and other receivables 16 30,263 13,774 Inventories 17 2,342 1,665 Cash and cash equivalents 18 91,320 41,112 Total current assets 128,817 92,806 Total assets 2,278,909 1,889,955 Equity Share capital 19 2,229 2,229 Share premium 19 504,910 504,895 Capital contribution 19 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 19 81,264 81,264 Share-based payment reserve 19 5,011 3,085 Hedging reserve 19 8,788 (197) Revaluation reserve 19 379,534 212,572 Translation reserve 19 (17,235) (6,572) Retained earnings 232,541 134,413 Total equity 1,222,766 957,413 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22 193,488 313,533 Lease liabilities 14 641,444 471,877 Deferred tax liabilities 24 71,022 42,896 Derivative liabilities 23 - 1,029 Provision for liabilities 21 7,165 6,454 Other payables 20 239 1,896 Total non-current liabilities 913,358 837,685 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 14 10,347 10,049 Trade and other payables 20 118,818 82,792 Current tax liabilities 11,606 282 Provision for liabilities 21 2,014 1,734 Total current liabilities 142,785 94,857 Total liabilities 1,056,143 932,542 Total equity and liabilities 2,278,909 1,889,955

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Capital Merger Share-based Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve payment reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2022 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 3,085 (197) 212,572 (6,572) 134,413 957,413 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - 96,725 96,725 year Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on - - - - - - - (28,145) - (28,145) translating foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 17,482 - 17,482 investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - 188,185 - - 188,185 13) Fair value movement on cash - - - - - 12,093 - - - 12,093 flow hedges (note 23) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - (179) - - - (179) profit or loss (note 23) Related deferred - - - - - (2,929) (21,223) - - (24,152) tax (note 24) Total comprehensive - - - - - 8,985 166,962 (10,663) 96,725 262,009 income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 3,329 - - - - 3,329 payments (note 8) Transfer from share-based - - - - (1,403) - - - 1,403 - payment reserve to retained earnings Vesting of share

awards and options - 15 - - - - - - 15 (note 8) - Total transactions with owners of the - 15 - - 1,926 - - - 1,403 3,344 Company At 31 December 2,229 504,910 25,724 81,264 5,011 8,788 379,534 (17,235) 232,541 1,222,766 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Capital Merger Share-based Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve payment reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2021 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (6,329) (6,329) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - 27,256 - 27,256 foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (20,726) - (20,726) investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - 14,382 - - 14,382 13) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - - - 6,208 - - - 6,208 (note 23) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 2,637 - - - 2,637 profit or loss (note 23) Related deferred - - - - - - (1,116) - - (1,116) tax (note 24) Total comprehensive - - - - - 8,845 13,266 6,530 (6,329) 22,312 income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,159 - - - - 2,159 payments (note 8) Vesting of share 2 160 - - (2,493) - - - 2,493 162 awards and options Total transactions with owners of the 2 160 - - (334) - - - 2,493 2,321 Company At 31 December 2021 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 3,085 (197) 212,572 (6,572) 134,413 957,413

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) for the year 96,725 (6,329) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 28,426 27,033 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 27,503 19,522 Amortisation of intangible assets 610 539 Net revaluation movements through profit or loss (21,166) (6,790) Net impairment reversal of fixtures, fittings and equipment (624) (120) Net impairment reversal of right-of-use assets (4,101) (39) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets - (277) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3,877) - Revenue from sale of Merrion Road residential units (42,532) - Release of costs capitalised for Merrion Road residential units 40,998 - Share-based payments expense 3,329 2,159 Interest on lease liabilities 38,101 24,409 Other interest and finance costs 7,769 8,469 Tax charge/(credit) 12,932 (5,107) 184,093 63,469 Increase in trade and other payables and provision for liabilities 37,168 31,888 Increase in current and non-current receivables (13,912) (4,223) Increase in inventories (677) (407) Tax refunded/(paid) 1,188 (148) Net cash from operating activities 207,860 90,579 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (40,315) (19,973) Contract fulfilment cost payments (4,045) (12,915) Proceeds received from sale of Merrion road residential units 41,868 - Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for leases (9,810) (3,221) Proceeds from sale of Clayton Crown Hotel 24,258 - Purchase of intangible assets (202) (47) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 11,754 (36,156) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on lease liabilities (38,101) (24,409) Other interest and finance costs paid (12,233) (15,285) Receipt of bank loans 11,973 13,000 Repayment of bank loans (117,838) (30,575) Repayment of lease liabilities (9,324) (8,930) Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options 15 162 Net cash used in financing activities (165,508) (66,037) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,106 (11,614) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 41,112 50,197 Effect of movements in exchange rates (3,898) 2,529 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 91,320 41,112

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FORMING PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 Significant accounting policies

General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc (the 'Company') is a Company domiciled in the Republic of Ireland. The Company's registered office is 4th Floor, Burton Court, Burton Hall Drive, Sandyford, Dublin 18. The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The financial statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 27 February 2023.

The financial information presented herein does not comprise full statutory financial statements for 2022 or 2021 and therefore does not include all of the information required for full annual statutory financial statements. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 comprise the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (the 'Group') and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 February 2023. Full statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU, under Section 391 of the Companies Act 2014, will be annexed to the annual return and filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as adopted by the EU. In the preparation of these consolidated financial statements the accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently by all Group companies.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU requires the Directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, as well as disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting year. Such estimates and judgements are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events, that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances and are subject to continued re-evaluation. Actual outcomes could differ from those estimates.

In preparing these consolidated financial statements, the key judgements and estimates impacting these consolidated financial statements were as follows:

Significant judgements

Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 13).

Key sources of estimation uncertainty

. Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 13); and

. Carrying value of goodwill and right-of-use assets including assumptions underpinning value in use ('VIU') calculations in the impairment tests (notes 11, 12, 14).

Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value. When measuring the fair value of an asset or liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible, with non-financial assets being measured on a highest and best-use basis. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in note 25 - Financial instruments and risk management (in relation to financial assets and financial liabilities) and note 13 - Property, plant and equipment.

(i) Going concern

The year ended 31 December 2022 saw Group trade recover strongly from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and resume normal execution of its growth strategy. The lifting of all government restrictions and hotels fully re-opening to customers from the end of January 2022, in Ireland and the UK, has resulted in demand for hospitality increasing significantly. This, in addition to, the opening of seven hotels during the year, has led to an increase in Group revenue from hotel operations from EUR192.0 million to EUR515.7 million (excluding revenue of EUR42.6 million from the sale of the Merrion Road residential units) and net cash generated from operating activities in the period of EUR207.9 million (31 December 2021: EUR90.6 million).

The Group remains in a very strong financial position with significant financial headroom. The Group is in full compliance with its covenants at 31 December 2022. The key covenants relate to Net Debt to Value (see APM (x) in Supplementary Financial Information section) and a minimum liquidity (cash and/or undrawn facilities) requirement of EUR50 million. Net Debt to Value must be equal to or less than 55% and as at 31 December 2022 this is 8% (31 December 2021: 24%). At 31 December 2022, cash and undrawn facilities are EUR455.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR298.5 million).

During the year, the Group completed the sale of the Clayton Crown hotel for net proceeds of EUR24.1 million. This was in addition to the sale of the Merrion Road residential units which led to a further cash inflow of EUR41.9 million.

As per the amended and restated facility agreement of 2 November 2021, the Group will revert to Previous Covenants namely Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent) and Interest Cover for testing at 30 June 2023. The Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0 times and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0 times at 30 June 2023. At 31 December 2022, Net Debt to EBITDA after rent for the Group is 0.8x and Interest Cover is 11.3 times.

Current base projections show compliance with all covenants at all future testing dates and significant levels of headroom.

The Directors have considered the above, with all available information and the current liquidity and capital position in assessing the going concern of the Group. On the basis of these judgements, the Directors have prepared these consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. Furthermore, they do not believe there is any material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

(ii) Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and their interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the EU and those parts of the Companies Act 2014 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation.

The following standards and interpretations were effective for the Group for the first time from 1 January 2022:

. A number of narrow-scope amendments to IFRS 3, IAS 16 and some annual improvements on IFRS 1, IFRS 9 and IFRS 16 (issued May 2020).

. IAS 37 onerous contracts, clarification on cost of fulfilling contracts

The above standards, amendments and interpretations had no material impact on the consolidated results of the Group.

Accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Standards issued but not yet effective

The following amendments to standards have been endorsed by the EU, are available for early adoption and are effective from 1 January 2023 as indicated below. The Group has not adopted these amendments to standards early, and instead intends to apply them from their effective date as determined by the date of EU endorsement. The potential impact of these amendments to standards on the Group is under review:

. Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and IFRS Practice Statement 2: Disclosure of Accounting policies (issued on 12 February 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

. Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (issued on 23 January 2020). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

. Amendments to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors: Definition of Accounting Estimates (issued on 12 February 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

. Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (issued on 7 May 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

. IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (issued on 18 May 2017) including Amendments to IFRS 17 (issued on 25 June 2020).

. Amendments to IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts: Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Comparative Information (issued on 9 December 2021).

The following standards and interpretations are not yet endorsed by the EU. The potential impact of these standards on the Group is under review:

. Amendments to IAS 1 Non-current Liabilities with Covenants. IASB effective date 1 January 2024.

. Amendments to IFRS 16 Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback. IASB effective date 1 January 2024.

(iii) Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Euro, being the functional currency of the Company and the majority of its subsidiaries. All financial information presented in Euro has been rounded to the nearest thousand or million and this is clearly set out in the financial statements where applicable.

(iv) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiary undertakings.

Business combinations

The Group accounts for business combinations using the acquisition method when control is transferred to the Group.

The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested at least annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if related to the issue of debt or equity securities.

When an acquisition does not represent a business, it is accounted for as a purchase of a group of assets and liabilities, not as a business combination. The cost of the acquisition is allocated to the assets and liabilities acquired based on their relative fair values, and no goodwill is recognised. Where the Group solely purchases the freehold interest in a property, this is accounted for as an asset purchase and not as a business combination on the basis that the asset(s) purchased do not constitute a business. Asset purchases are accounted for as additions to property, plant and equipment.

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated.

(v) Revenue recognition

Revenue represents sales (excluding VAT) of goods and services net of discounts provided in the normal course of business and is recognised when services have been rendered.

Revenue is derived from hotel operations and includes the rental of rooms, food and beverage sales, car park revenue and leisure centre membership in leased and owned hotels operated by the Group. Revenue is recognised when rooms are occupied and food and beverages are sold. Car park revenue is recognised when the service is provided. Leisure centre membership revenue is recognised over the life of the membership.

Revenue in respect of a contract with a customer for the sale of residential property is assessed in line with IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and is recognised when the performance obligations inherent in the contract are completed. In 2022, the revenue relates to the contract for the sale of the Merrion Road residential units which the Group developed as part of the overall development of the new Maldron Merrion Road hotel on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. Where there is variable consideration in the form of withheld retention receipts included in the transaction price, revenue is recognised for this variable consideration to the extent that it is highly probable it is receivable and is measured based on the most likely outcome.

Management fees are earned from hotels managed by the Group. Management fees are normally a percentage of hotel revenue and/or profit and are recognised when earned and recoverable under the terms of the management agreement. Management fee income is included within other income.

Rental income from investment property is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease and is included within other income.

(vi) Sales discounts and allowances

The Group recognises revenue on a gross revenue basis and makes various deductions to arrive at net revenue as reported in profit or loss. These adjustments are referred to as sales discounts and allowances.

(vii) Government grants and government assistance

Government grants represent the transfers of resources to the Group from the governments in Ireland and in the UK in return for past or future compliance with certain conditions relating to the Group's operating activities. Income-related government grants are recognised in profit or loss on a systematic basis over the periods in which the Group recognises as expenses the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate. The Group accounts for these government grants in profit or loss via offset against the related expenditure.

Government assistance is action by a government which is designed to provide an economic benefit specific to the Group or subsidiaries who qualify under certain criteria. Government assistance received by the Group includes a waiver of commercial rates for certain hotel properties and also the deferral of payment of payroll taxes and VAT liabilities and has been disclosed in these consolidated financial statements.

(viii) Leases

At inception of a lease contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. If the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration, it is recognised as a lease.

To assess the right to control, the Group assesses whether:

. the contract involves the use of an identified asset;

. the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the asset; and

. the Group has the right to direct the use of the asset.

A lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The Group uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate, which is defined as the estimated rate of interest that the lessee would have to pay to borrow, over a similar term and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The incremental borrowing rate is calculated for each individual lease.

The estimated incremental borrowing rate for each leased asset is derived from country specific risk-free interest rates over the relevant lease term, adjusted for the finance margin attainable by each lessee and asset specific adjustments designed to reflect the underlying asset's location and condition.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise the following:

. fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

. variable lease costs that depend on an index or a rate, initially measured using the index or rate as at the commencement date;

. amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee;

. the exercise price under a purchase option that the Group is reasonably certain to exercise; and

. penalties for early termination of a lease unless the Group is reasonably certain not to terminate early.

Variable lease costs linked to future performance or use of an underlying asset are excluded from the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in administrative expenses in profit or loss.

The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect lease payments.

The Group remeasures the lease liability where lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate, changes in expected lease term or where a lease contract is modified. When the lease liability is remeasured, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset, or a component thereof, or the end of the lease term. Right-of-use assets are reviewed on an annual basis or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. The Group applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to determine whether a cash-generating unit with a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairments through profit or loss. The right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. The Group also applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to any cash-generating units, which have right-of-use assets which were previously impaired, to assess whether previous impairments should be reversed. A reversal of a previous impairment charge is accounted for through profit or loss and only increases the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset to a maximum of what it would have been if the original impairment charges had not been recognised in the first place.

The Group applies the fair value model in IAS 40 Investment Property to right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property.

The Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases of fixtures, fittings and equipment that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. Assets are considered low value if the value of the asset when new is less than EUR5,000. The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

(ix) Share-based payments

The grant date fair value of equity-settled share-based payment awards and options granted to employees is recognised as an expense, with a corresponding increase in equity, over the vesting period of the awards and options.

This incorporates the effect of market-based conditions, where applicable, and the estimated fair value of equity-settled share-based payment awards issued with non-market performance conditions.

The amount recognised as an expense is adjusted to reflect the number of awards and options for which the related service and any non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised is based on the number of awards that met the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. The amount recognised as an expense is not adjusted for market conditions not being met.

On vesting of the equity-settled share-based payment awards and options, the cumulative expense recognised in the share-based payment reserve is transferred directly to retained earnings. An increase in ordinary share capital and share premium, in the case where the price paid per share is higher than the cost per share, is recognised reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the vesting of the awards and options.

The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected as additional share dilution in calculating diluted earnings per share.

(x) Tax

Tax charge or credit comprises current and deferred tax. Tax charge or credit is recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to a business combination or items recognised directly in other comprehensive income or equity.

Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years.

Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and amounts used for taxation purposes except for the initial recognition of goodwill and other assets that do not affect accounting profit or taxable profit at the date of recognition.

Deferred tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to the temporary differences when they reverse, based on the laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax liabilities and assets, and they relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity, or on different entities, but they intend to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis or their tax assets and liabilities will be realised simultaneously.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised where the carrying value of land and buildings for financial reporting purposes is greater than their tax cost base.

Deferred tax assets are recognised for unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences to the extent that it is probable future taxable profits will be available against which the temporary difference can be utilised.

Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised. Such reductions are reversed when the probability of future taxable profits improves.

(xi) Earnings per share ('EPS')

Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the profit or loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company and the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on the profit or loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company and the diluted weighted average number of shares and potential shares outstanding.

Shares are only treated as dilutive if their dilution results in a decreased earnings per share or increased loss per share.

Dilutive effects arise from share-based payments that are settled in shares. Conditional share awards to employees have a dilutive effect when the average share price during the period exceeds the exercise price of the awards and the market or non-market conditions of the awards are met, as if the current period end were the end of the vesting period. When calculating the dilutive effect, the exercise price is adjusted by the value of future services that have yet to be received related to the awards.

(xii) Property, plant and equipment

Land and buildings are initially stated at cost, including directly attributable transaction costs, (or fair value when acquired through business combinations) and subsequently at fair value.

Assets under construction include sites where new hotels are currently being developed and significant development projects at hotels which are currently operational. These sites and the capital investment made are recorded at cost. Borrowing costs incurred in the construction of major assets or development projects which take a substantial period of time to complete are capitalised in the financial period in which they are incurred. Once construction is complete and the hotel is operating, the assets will be transferred to land and buildings and fixtures, fittings and equipment at cost. The land and buildings element will subsequently be measured at fair value. Depreciation will commence when the assets are available for use.

Fixtures, fittings and equipment are stated at cost, less accumulated depreciation and any impairment provision.

Cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment unless it is acquired as part of a business combination under IFRS 3 Business Combinations, where the deemed cost is its acquisition date fair value. In the application of the Group's accounting policy, judgement is exercised by management in the determination of fair value of land and buildings at each reporting date, residual values and useful lives.

Depreciation is charged through profit or loss on the cost or valuation less residual value on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets which are as follows:

Buildings 50 years Fixtures, fittings and equipment 3 - 15 years Land is not depreciated.

Residual values and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate at each reporting date.

Land and buildings are revalued by qualified valuers on a sufficiently regular basis using open market value (which reflects a highest and best use basis) so that the carrying value of an asset does not materially differ from its fair value at the reporting date. External revaluations of the Group's land and buildings have been carried out in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation Standards and IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

Surpluses on revaluation are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity in the revaluation reserve, except to the extent that they reverse impairment losses previously charged to profit or loss, in which case the reversal is recorded in profit or loss. Decreases in value are charged against other comprehensive income and the revaluation reserve to the extent that a previous gain has been recorded there, and thereafter are charged through profit or loss.

Fixtures, fittings and equipment are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. Assets that do not generate independent cash flows are combined into cash-generating units. If carrying values exceed estimated recoverable amounts, the assets or cash-generating units are written down to their recoverable amount. Recoverable amount is the greater of fair value less costs to sell and VIU. VIU is assessed based on estimated future cash flows discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and risks specific to the asset.

The Group also applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to any cash-generating units, with fixtures, fittings and equipment which were previously impaired and which are not revalued, to assess whether previous impairments should be reversed. A reversal of a previous impairment charge is accounted for through profit or loss and only increases the carrying amount of the fixtures, fittings and equipment to a maximum of what it would have been if the original impairment charges had not been recognised in the first place.

(xiii) Investment property

Investment property is held either to earn rental income, or for capital appreciation, or for both, but not for sale in the ordinary course of business.

Investment property is initially measured at cost, including transaction costs, (or fair value when acquired through business combinations) and subsequently revalued by professional external valuers at their respective fair values. The difference between the fair value of an investment property at the reporting date and its carrying value prior to the external valuation is recognised in profit or loss.

The Group's investment properties are valued by qualified valuers on an open market value basis in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation Standards and IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

(xiv) Goodwill

Goodwill represents the excess of the fair value of the consideration for an acquisition over the Group's interest in the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree. Goodwill is the future economic benefits arising from other assets in a business combination that are not individually identified and separately recognised.

Goodwill is measured at its initial carrying amount less accumulated impairment losses. The carrying amount of goodwill is tested annually for impairment, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that it might be impaired. For the purposes of impairment testing, assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or groups of assets (the 'cash-generating unit').

The goodwill acquired in a business combination, for the purpose of impairment testing, is allocated to cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.

The recoverable amount of a cash-generating unit is the greater of its VIU and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing VIU, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects a current market assessment of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset.

An impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss if the carrying amount of a cash-generating unit exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Impairment losses recognised in respect of cash-generating units are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the units and then to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the units on a pro-rata basis. Impairment losses of goodwill are not reversed once recognised.

The impairment testing process requires management to make significant judgements and estimates regarding the future cash flows expected to be generated by the cash-generating unit. Management evaluates and updates the judgements and estimates which underpin this process on an ongoing basis.

The impairment methodology and key assumptions used by the Group for testing goodwill for impairment are outlined in notes 11 and 12.

The assumptions and conditions for determining impairment of goodwill reflect management's best estimates and judgements, but these items involve significant inherent uncertainties, many of which are not under the control of management. As a result, accounting for such items could result in different estimates or amounts if management used different assumptions or if different conditions occur in the future.

(xv) Intangible assets other than goodwill

An intangible asset is only recognised where the item lacks a physical presence, is identifiable, non-monetary, controlled by the Group and expected to provide future economic benefits to the Group.

Intangible assets are measured at cost (or fair value when acquired through business combinations), less accumulated amortisation and impairment losses.

Intangible assets are amortised over the period of their expected useful lives by charging equal annual instalments to profit or loss. The useful life used to amortise intangible assets relates to the future performance of the asset and management's judgement as to the period over which economic benefits will be derived from the asset. The estimated total useful life of the Group's intangible assets is 5 years.

(xvi) Inventories

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost (using the first-in, first-out (FIFO) basis) and net realisable value. Inventories represent assets that are sold in the normal course of business by the Group and consumables.

(xvii) Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs are stated at the lower of cost or recoverable amount. Contract fulfilment costs represent assets that are to be sold by the Group but do not form part of normal trading. Costs capitalised as contract fulfilment costs include costs incurred in fulfilling the specific contract. The costs must enhance the asset, be used in order to satisfy the obligations inherent in the contractual arrangement and should be recoverable. Costs which are not recoverable are written off to profit or loss as incurred. Contract fulfilment costs are released to profit or loss on completion of the sale to which the contract relates.

(xviii) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances and call deposits with maturities of three months or less, which are carried at amortised cost.

(xix) Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are stated initially at their fair value and subsequently at amortised cost, less any expected credit loss provision. The Group applies the simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. Bad debts are written off to profit or loss on identification.

(xx) Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are initially recorded at fair value, which is usually the original invoiced amount. Fair value for the initial recognition of payroll tax liabilities is the amount payable stated on the payroll submission filed with the tax authorities. Fair value for the initial recognition of VAT liabilities is the net amount of VAT payable to, and recoverable from, the tax authorities. Trade and other payables are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Liabilities are derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expired.

(xxi) Finance costs

Finance costs comprise interest expense on borrowings and related financial instruments, commitment fees and other costs relating to financing of the Group.

Interest expense on loans and borrowings is recognised using the effective interest method. The effective interest rate of a financial liability is calculated on initial recognition of a financial liability. In calculating interest expense, the effective interest rate is applied to the amortised cost of the liability.

If a financial liability is deemed to be non-substantially modified (less than 10 percent different) (see policy (xxvi)), the amortised cost of the liability is recalculated by discounting the modified cash flows at the original effective interest rate and the resulting modification gain or loss is recognised in finance costs in profit or loss. For floating-rate financial liabilities, the original effective interest rate is adjusted to reflect the current market terms at the time of the modification.

Finance costs incurred for qualifying assets, which take a substantial period of time to construct, are added to the cost of the asset during the period of time required to complete and prepare the asset for its intended use or sale. The Group uses two capitalisation rates being the weighted average interest rate after the impact of hedging instruments for Sterling borrowings which is applied to UK qualifying assets and the weighted average interest rate for Euro borrowings which is applied to Republic of Ireland qualifying assets. Capitalisation commences on the date on which the Group undertakes activities that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use. Capitalisation of borrowing costs ceases when the asset is ready for its intended use.

Finance costs also include interest on lease liabilities.

(xxii) Foreign currency

Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of a Group entity are recorded at the rate of exchange prevailing on the date of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are retranslated into the respective functional currency at the relevant rates of exchange ruling at the reporting date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are recognised in profit or loss.

The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Euro at the exchange rate ruling at the reporting date. The income and expenses of foreign operations are translated into Euro at rates approximating the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions.

Foreign exchange differences arising on the translation of foreign operations are recognised in other comprehensive income and are included in the translation reserve within equity.

(xxiii) Provisions and contingent liabilities

A provision is recognised in the statement of financial position when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. If the effect is material, provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and, where appropriate, the risks specific to the liability.

The provision in respect of self-insured risks includes projected settlements for known claims and incurred but not reported claims.

Where it is not probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required, or the amount cannot be estimated reliably, the obligation is disclosed as a contingent liability, unless the probability of an outflow of economic benefits is remote. Possible obligations, whose existence will only be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more future events, are also disclosed as contingent liabilities unless the probability of an outflow of economic benefits is remote.

(xxiv) Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of ordinary shares are recognised as a deduction from equity, net of any tax effects. Merger relief is availed of by the Group where possible.

(xxv) Loans and borrowings

Loans and borrowings are recognised initially at the fair value of the consideration received, less directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, loans and borrowings are stated at amortised cost with any difference between cost and redemption value being recognised in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings on an effective interest rate basis. Directly attributable transaction costs are amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term of the loans and borrowings. This amortisation charge is recognised within finance costs. Commitment fees incurred in connection with loans and borrowings are expensed as incurred to profit or loss.

(xxvi) Derecognition of financial liabilities

The Group removes a financial liability from its statement of financial position when it is extinguished (when its contractual obligations are discharged, cancelled, or expire).

The Group also derecognises a financial liability when the terms and the cash flows of a modified liability are substantially different. The terms are substantially different if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, discounted using the original effective interest rate, including any fees paid to lenders net of any fees received, is at least 10 percent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial liability, discounted at the original effective interest rate, (the '10% test'). In addition, a qualitative assessment is carried out of the new terms in the new facility agreement to determine whether there is a substantial modification.

If the financial liability is deemed substantially modified, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognised and consideration paid is recognised in profit or loss.

If the financial liability is deemed non-substantially modified, the amortised cost of the liability is recalculated by discounting the modified cash flows at the original effective interest rate and the resulting modification gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss. Any costs and fees directly attributable to the modified financial liability are recognised as an adjustment to the carrying amount of the modified financial liability and amortised over its remaining term by re-computing the effective interest rate on the instrument.

(xxvii) Derivative financial instruments

The Group's borrowings expose it to the financial risks of changes in interest rates. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate swap agreements to hedge these exposures.

Interest rate swaps convert part of the Group's Sterling denominated borrowings from floating to fixed interest rates. The Group does not use derivatives for trading or speculative purposes.

Derivative financial instruments are recognised at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into plus directly attributable transaction costs and are subsequently re-measured at fair value. Derivatives are carried as assets when the fair value is positive and as liabilities when the fair value is negative.

The full fair value of a hedging derivative is classified as a non-current asset or non-current liability if the remaining maturity of the hedging instrument is more than twelve months and as a current asset or current liability if the remaining maturity of the hedging instrument is less than twelve months.

The fair value of derivative instruments is determined by using valuation techniques. The Group uses its judgement to select the most appropriate valuation methods and makes assumptions that are mainly based on observable market conditions (Level 2 fair values) existing at the reporting date.

The method of recognising the resulting gain or loss depends on whether the derivative is designated as a hedging instrument, and if so, the nature of the item being hedged.

