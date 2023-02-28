Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 10:24
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMC Exploration Group Plc - 2022-23 Interim Results

IMC Exploration Group Plc - 2022-23 Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, February 27

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1stJULY 2022 TO 31stDECEMBER 2022

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

("IMC" or the "Company")

Chairman's Statement

The Directors of IMC are pleased to present the Company's unaudited, consolidated, interim financial results for the first six-month period ended 31stDecember 2022 of its current financial year running from 1stJuly 2022 to 30thJune 2023.

IMC views its strategic licence holding to be amongst the most prospective exploration licences currently available in Ireland. Commodity prices have powered ahead in the last six months, with the price of copper reaching an all-time high. The availability of copper will play a vital role in the achievement of global national climate objectives signed up to in the Paris agreement. Demand for copper is already being reflected in its surging price and IMC hopes to be part of the copper supply chain. The Avoca Copper mine is situated on IMC's licence area along with its spoils and tailings project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow. Following the conclusion of the CSA Global Mineral Resource Estimate for East Avoca, IMC's last drill programme focused on exploring the unmined, south-western extension of the Avoca Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit with encouraging positive results as reported previously. IMC is scheduled to carry out a further series of trial pits in order to complete the geological model.

The price of gold has been at its strongest in recent months, as demand for gold surges across the world. Gold is playing its age-old role as a safe haven in times of high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. IMC again is very focused on its Avoca and North Wexford gold projects, in addition to its spoils and tailings project.

IMC has just received approval for its Spring drilling programme from the Geoscience Regulation Office of the Department of Climate, Environment and Communications. This is very positive news and allows IMC to continue with its drill programme on its North Wexford Gold project.

IMC's successful collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, continues and we will be announcing a full programme of work in the coming weeks.

IMC previously announced that it had conditionally agreed to acquire MVI Ireland s.r.o., the 100% owner of the Assat company in Armenia which is the holder of the mining license for the Karaberd gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. As reported to the market on 31st October 2022 the nature of the acquisition has changed and IMC, rather than acquiring a company possessed of a mining licence, is now acquiring the owner of an operating gold mine. The conditional agreement remains in place and we expect to complete the acquisition in due course.

This is an excellent time for gold, silver, copper and zinc with the current high commodity prices. The Directors look forward to reporting further results from our exploration programme and on progress towards completion of the MVI Ireland s.r.o. acquisition.

Eamon O'Brien,
Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 28thFebruary 2023




IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Continuing Operations

Dec'22Jun'22
Administrative expenses(11,015)(260,796)
Operating Loss for the period(11,015)(260,796)
Finance Income--
Amount written off Intangible Assets-(260,796)
Amount written off investment--
____________________
Loss for period before tax(11,015)(260,796)
Income tax expenses--
__________________
Total comprehensive loss for the period(11,015)(260,796)
==================
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(11,015)(260,796)
==================
Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(11,015)(260,796)
==================
Earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent)0.00.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.




IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31stDecember 2022

Dec'22Jun'22
Assets
Intangible assets635,291627,791
Property, plant and equipment1,3981,850
Investments--
____________________
Total Non-Current Assets636,689629,641
____________________
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables34,44710,987
Cash and cash equivalents101,42023,399
____________________
Total Current Assets135,86734,386
____________________
Total Assets772,556664,027
==================
Equity
Share Capital349,589349,589
Share premium4,164,6334,164,633
Retained deficit(4,509,370)(4,498,355)
____________________
Attributable to owners of the Company4,85215,867
____________________
Total Equity4,85215,867
____________________
Liabilities - Current
Trade and other payables273,854295,017
Current tax liabilities--
____________________
Total Liabilities-Current273,854295,017
Liabilities - Non-Current
Loan493,850353,143
____________________
Total Liabilities-Current493,850353,143
____________________
Total Equity and Liabilities772,556664,027




IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Share Capital €Share Premium €Retained Losses €Total €
Balance at 30 June 2021349,5894,164,633(4,237,559)276,663
_____________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(260,796)(260,796)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(260,796)(260,796)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued----
Share issue costs----
________________________________________
Total transactions with owners----
________________________________________
Balance at 30 June 2022349,5894,164,633(4,498,355)15,867
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(11,015)(11,015)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(11,015)(11,015)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued----
Share issue costs----
________________________________________
Balance at 31 December 2022349,5894,164,633(4,509,370)4,852
________________________________________




IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Dec'22Jun'22
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the year(11,015)(260,796)
Adjustments for:
Intangible Assets Write Off--
Income Tax recognised in profit and loss--
Depreciation452904
________________
Cash from operations before changes in working capital(10,563)(259,892)
Movement in trade and other receivables(23,460)2,709
Movement in trade and other payables119,544420,447
__________________
Net cash flow from operating activities85,521163,264
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital Expenditure(7,500)(191,988)
__________________
Net cash (used in) investing activities(7,500)(191,988)
__________________
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issue of new shares--
Finance income/(expense)--
__________________
Net cash generated by financing activities--
__________________
Movement in cash and cash equivalents78,021(28,724)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year23,39952,123
__________________
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year101,42023,399

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Enquiries:

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. LimitedGraham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07
Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com
Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28
Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
IMC Exploration Group plcKathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.