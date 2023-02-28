IMC Exploration Group Plc - 2022-23 Interim Results

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1stJULY 2022 TO 31stDECEMBER 2022

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

("IMC" or the "Company")

Chairman's Statement

The Directors of IMC are pleased to present the Company's unaudited, consolidated, interim financial results for the first six-month period ended 31stDecember 2022 of its current financial year running from 1stJuly 2022 to 30thJune 2023.

IMC views its strategic licence holding to be amongst the most prospective exploration licences currently available in Ireland. Commodity prices have powered ahead in the last six months, with the price of copper reaching an all-time high. The availability of copper will play a vital role in the achievement of global national climate objectives signed up to in the Paris agreement. Demand for copper is already being reflected in its surging price and IMC hopes to be part of the copper supply chain. The Avoca Copper mine is situated on IMC's licence area along with its spoils and tailings project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow. Following the conclusion of the CSA Global Mineral Resource Estimate for East Avoca, IMC's last drill programme focused on exploring the unmined, south-western extension of the Avoca Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit with encouraging positive results as reported previously. IMC is scheduled to carry out a further series of trial pits in order to complete the geological model.

The price of gold has been at its strongest in recent months, as demand for gold surges across the world. Gold is playing its age-old role as a safe haven in times of high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. IMC again is very focused on its Avoca and North Wexford gold projects, in addition to its spoils and tailings project.

IMC has just received approval for its Spring drilling programme from the Geoscience Regulation Office of the Department of Climate, Environment and Communications. This is very positive news and allows IMC to continue with its drill programme on its North Wexford Gold project.

IMC's successful collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, continues and we will be announcing a full programme of work in the coming weeks.

IMC previously announced that it had conditionally agreed to acquire MVI Ireland s.r.o., the 100% owner of the Assat company in Armenia which is the holder of the mining license for the Karaberd gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. As reported to the market on 31st October 2022 the nature of the acquisition has changed and IMC, rather than acquiring a company possessed of a mining licence, is now acquiring the owner of an operating gold mine. The conditional agreement remains in place and we expect to complete the acquisition in due course.

This is an excellent time for gold, silver, copper and zinc with the current high commodity prices. The Directors look forward to reporting further results from our exploration programme and on progress towards completion of the MVI Ireland s.r.o. acquisition.

Eamon O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 28thFebruary 2023







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Continuing Operations

Dec'22 Jun'22 Administrative expenses (11,015) (260,796) Operating Loss for the period (11,015) (260,796) Finance Income - - Amount written off Intangible Assets - (260,796) Amount written off investment - - __________ __________ Loss for period before tax (11,015) (260,796) Income tax expenses - - _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (11,015) (260,796) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (11,015) (260,796) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (11,015) (260,796) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent) 0.0 0.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31stDecember 2022

Dec'22 Jun'22 Assets Intangible assets 635,291 627,791 Property, plant and equipment 1,398 1,850 Investments - - __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 636,689 629,641 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 34,447 10,987 Cash and cash equivalents 101,420 23,399 __________ __________ Total Current Assets 135,867 34,386 __________ __________ Total Assets 772,556 664,027 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 349,589 349,589 Share premium 4,164,633 4,164,633 Retained deficit (4,509,370) (4,498,355) __________ __________ Attributable to owners of the Company 4,852 15,867 __________ __________ Total Equity 4,852 15,867 __________ __________ Liabilities - Current Trade and other payables 273,854 295,017 Current tax liabilities - - __________ __________ Total Liabilities-Current 273,854 295,017 Liabilities - Non-Current Loan 493,850 353,143 __________ __________ Total Liabilities-Current 493,850 353,143 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 772,556 664,027







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Share Capital € Share Premium € Retained Losses € Total € Balance at 30 June 2021 349,589 4,164,633 (4,237,559) 276,663 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (260,796) (260,796) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (260,796) (260,796) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued - - - - Share issue costs - - - - __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners - - - - __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2022 349,589 4,164,633 (4,498,355) 15,867 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (11,015) (11,015) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (11,015) (11,015) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued - - - - Share issue costs - - - - __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2022 349,589 4,164,633 (4,509,370) 4,852 __________ ___________ __________ _________







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1stJuly 2022 to 31stDecember 2022

Dec'22 Jun'22 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (11,015) (260,796) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - - Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - - Depreciation 452 904 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (10,563) (259,892) Movement in trade and other receivables (23,460) 2,709 Movement in trade and other payables 119,544 420,447 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities 85,521 163,264 Cash flows from investing activities Capital Expenditure (7,500) (191,988) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (7,500) (191,988) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares - - Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities - - _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents 78,021 (28,724) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 23,399 52,123 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 101,420 23,399

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

