Leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling expands international presence with growth in UK market

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ("Rubicon" or "the Company") (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year channel sales partnership agreement with Bartec Municipal Technologies ("Bartec"), a leading supplier of environmental and service management software in the United Kingdom, to help facilitate more efficient and broader adoption of Rubicon's technology products in the UK market.

This non-exclusive reseller agreement will help accelerate the growth of Rubicon's presence in the region and allows Bartec to license Rubicon's suite of innovative software-based products to cities and counties across the United Kingdom, with a focus on the use of Rubicon's market-leading route optimization and sequencing technology. As Rubicon builds on its existing footprint in markets around the world, new partnerships with regional channel leaders such as Bartec will play a central part in the Company's global expansion strategy.

Founded in 1992, Bartec is a leading supplier of environmental and service management software to UK local authorities. Bartec provides service management systems to organizations that share its mission of improving public services. Working in major cities, small boroughs, and large unitary authorities in England, Scotland, and Wales, 3,500 frontline municipal crews in almost 100 councils use Bartec's systems every day.

"We are delighted to be working with Bartec to improve upon their technology offering. Together, our goal is to support sustainable public service operations in the United Kingdom," said Renaud de Viel Castel, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Expansion at Rubicon. "As Rubicon continues to expand its global reach, we are benefiting more cities, counties, and residents around the world with sustainable, efficient, and scalable waste and recycling technology."

Rubicon partners with businesses and governments worldwide to advance the Company's mission through zero-waste, landfill diversion, and smart city solutions. Rubicon's SaaS offerings help waste collection companies and local governments of all sizes digitize their operations while advancing their environmental goals.

"Our decades of experience working in the UK market, combined with Rubicon's industry-leading technology, gives us a unique opportunity to create real change in this sector," said Tim Hobbs, Managing Director of Bartec Municipal Technologies. "We are excited to be a part of this agreement, and we look forward to working with Rubicon for years to come to help create a more sustainable world."

For more information on how Rubicon is creating worldwide partnerships to end waste, visit the Global Solutions page on the Company's website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ("Rubicon") and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rubicon or others following the closing of Rubicon's business combination with Founder SPAC (the "business combination"); 2) Rubicon's ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange's listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rubicon as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Rubicon's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other documents of Rubicon filed or to be filed with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Rubicon presently does not know of or that Rubicon currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005279/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

rubiconIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Dan Sampson

Chief Marketing Corporate Communications Officer

dan.sampson@rubicon.com

RubiconPR@icrinc.com