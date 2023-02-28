ABB Ltd files the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) version of the 2022 annual reports with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and publishes it on the website. It is now available electronically at go.abb/reports. The format of the document is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

There are no material differences from the 2022 annual reports published on February 24, 2023.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

