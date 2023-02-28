New SEMI Industry Advisory Council to Advance an Agile, Resilient Global Electronics Supply Chain

Industry powerhouses to guide work of new SEMI Supply Chain Management (SCM) Initiative

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, today announced that members of its Supply Chain Management (SCM) Initiative have formed an Industry Advisory Council (IAC), a group of industry leaders that will guide the initiative in its mission to advance an agile and resilient global electronics supply chain. The Council will develop solutions to help SEMI members better withstand supply chain disruptions and make proactive decisions to protect their businesses and supplier networks.





Strategic partners DHL, McKinsey & Company, and Resilinc will work to accelerate and scale the initiative. The Council will establish 2023 priorities and deliverables and convene at least quarterly to ensure the SCM Initiative is on track to fulfill its vision.

Founding members of the SCM Industry Advisory Council:

Sanchali Bhattacharjee , Strategy and Program Office, Google

, Strategy and Program Office, Hans Ehm , Senior Principal Supply Chain Management, Infineon

, Senior Principal Supply Chain Management, Mark Liu , Director of Technology Capability, Intel

, Director of Technology Capability, Gregory Blanchette , Vice President, Strategic Supplier Management, KLA

, Vice President, Strategic Supplier Management, Hans-Joachim Neumann , Head of Integrated Supply Chain Electronics, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

, Head of Integrated Supply Chain Electronics, S.S. Fu, Director Corporate Planning Organization, TSMC

The IAC will expand to up to 20 member companies across a diverse range of segments and geographies this year. The Council will then form regional councils and working groups to produce tangible solutions.

"Geopolitical, natural and other global electronics supply chain disruptions in recent years have made clear the time is now to better prepare for future crises," said Bettina Weiss, Chief of Staff and Corporate Strategy at SEMI. "Industry Advisory Council founding members will immediately begin to define priorities, objectives and strategies for the SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative that lead to actions aimed at strengthening continuity across the entire value chain and supporting semiconductor industry growth."

"SEMI applauds these industry leaders and their commitment to ensuring that the supply chain is better prepared to seize the tremendous opportunities ahead and minimize the impact of disruptions," Weiss said.

IAC founding members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Engagement: Establish global and regional Industry Advisory Councils to guide priorities and bolster end-to-end electronics supply chain continuity

Establish global and regional Industry Advisory Councils to guide priorities and bolster end-to-end electronics supply chain continuity Collaboration: Create platforms for information exchange, education and thought leadership

Create platforms for information exchange, education and thought leadership Data collection: Conduct quarterly SCM pulse surveys with McKinsey & Company to remain current on industry trends and benchmark best practices

Conduct quarterly SCM pulse surveys with McKinsey & Company to remain current on industry trends and benchmark best practices Industry alignment: Establish conventions for SCM visibility and transparency through the SEMI International Standards Program

Establish conventions for SCM visibility and transparency through the SEMI International Standards Program Inclusion: Develop a SCM roadmap to 2025 and beyond for all key supply chain segments to help ensure better preparedness for future disruptions

What founding members and strategic partners have to say

Infineon - Hans Ehm, Senior Principal Supply Chain Management

"Semiconductor supply chains and supply chains containing semiconductors are global. As part of Industry Advisory Council of the SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative, we have the ability to collectively reduce the bullwhip effect in our supply chains and mitigate future chip shortages in a sustainable way."

Intel - Mark Liu, Director of Technology Capability

"A transparent semiconductor supply chain is a vital first step towards improved resiliency to ensure our industry's future growth. The SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative serves as a critical platform to achieve this objective collectively and collaboratively."

Resilinc - Bindiya Vakil, CEO and Co-founder

"As a strategic partner to the SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative, Resilinc looks forward to providing a decade's worth of supply chain mapping and risk monitoring data to help advance the Council's mission of creating a more agile and resilient electronics supply chain."

