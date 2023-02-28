Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - The Largo Group, a provider of financial management services to the hospitality and restaurant industries, has announced the launch of new business growth programs and podcasts for 2023.

The Largo Group Unveils Cutting-Edge Business Growth Programs and Podcasts for 2023

The Largo Group has launched its new Franchise Accelerator System, which is a comprehensive blueprint to help restaurant owners set and achieve short-term and long-term goals.

The System is a data-driven cash flow model designed to help restaurant owners achieve growth and expansion. It is a fully realized scaling blueprint that includes weekly and monthly reporting processes, one-on-one sessions with industry experts, on-demand course videos, and access to a private Facebook group for restaurateurs and food service specialists.

The Largo Group's team of restaurant industry experts has over 30 years of operational experience with well-established companies. "Our team consists of members who offer services beyond bookkeeping. We specialize in hospitality and serve as an extension of our clients' businesses," said CPA and Largo Group Founder Anne Gannon.

Along with the System, The Largo Group has also introduced two new podcasts, "The Franchise Accelerator" and "Shotmaker." The podcasts offer additional platforms for restaurant owners to gain confidence in cash flow management by learning from coaches, experts, and a close-knit community of other restaurant owners.

According to Gannon, "Our podcasts, along with our Franchise Accelerator System, have helped many restaurants thrive and succeed even under pressure during the 2020 lockdowns. Our services continue to do the same for our audience and clients today."

Gannon hosts both podcasts, inviting special guests to speak about their expertise and share their knowledge on how to succeed in the restaurant industry.

About The Largo Group

The Largo Group, a financial consulting firm founded by Anne Gannon, assists the hospitality industry in achieving financial success through proven accounting practices and strategic planning. They offer a range of services, including weekly bookkeeping, cash flow management, financial analysis, and franchise development.

