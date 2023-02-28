CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Saifr Sponsors SIFMA's 2023 Compliance & Legal Annual Seminar

Correction made in the fourth paragraph updating 'marking' to 'marketing'

Saifr to demonstrate how AI can change the game for compliance & legal professionals

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Saifr , a Fidelity Labs regulatory technology business, is a sponsor of SIFMA's Compliance & Legal Annual Seminar in San Diego on March 12-15, 2023. Saifr is an exhibitor during this year's seminar, showcasing how its technology helps reduce the friction in content creation, approval, and filing.

"Our presence at this year's SIFMA Compliance & Legal Seminar provides us with an opportunity to showcase how artificial intelligence is a game changer for compliance teams," said Vall Herard, CEO and Co-Founder of Saifr. "We are excited to be a sponsor this year and create more meaningful connections with industry leaders."

The Saifr team will be at booth #504 to discuss industry compliance challenges with conference attendees and highlight solutions that can help create better, compliant content faster.

SaifrReview is an intuitive, innovative solution using a SaaS workflow that makes it easy to collaborate (internally and externally) and simplifies the development and approval of public communications containing text, images, and video. SaifrScan Add-ins are available within Microsoft 365. These new add-ins allow customers to use Saifr's advanced AI models to conduct compliance and brand scans on marketing communications directly within their current business software.

SIFMA's Compliance & Legal Seminar is the leading forum for compliance and legal professionals from across the financial services industry. SIFMA focuses on the collaboration of industry leaders and regulators with the goal of understanding and ensuring capital markets are fair, transparent, and ethical. This year's event is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in the San Diego Marina.

About Saifr

Saifr, a RegTech incubated by Fidelity Labs, brings AI to help disrupt the content creation, approval, and filing processes in order to make it easier, faster, less expensive, and more accurate. Saifr leverages unique access to millions of documents representing more than 15 years of work by thousands of marketing and compliance experts in various lines of business to create deep-learning AI models. Saifr's NLP models can be accessed via SaifrReview, APIs, or Add-ins. Saifr doesn't replace marketing or compliance professionals; it streamlines and enriches the creation and review process to help mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk.

Learn more at https://www.saifr.ai , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments' in-house software incubator and digital studio. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of new businesses and is constantly prototyping concepts for Fidelity's next new ventures. Learn more athttps://labs.fidelity.com.

Copyright 2023 FMR LLC. All Rights Reserved. Please note that all compliance responsibilities remain solely those of the end user(s) and that certain communications may require review and approval by properly licensed individuals. Fidelity is not responsible for determining compliance with rules and will not be liable for actions taken or not taken based on Saifr's products and services.

