Dienstag, 28.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 21:02
BioGX Ships First Batch of pixl Real-Time PCR Platform to US Laboratories

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / BioGX, a global provider of easy molecular diagnostic solutions since 2007, has announced fulfillment of multiple initial orders for its portable pixl real-time PCR platform to customers across the U.S., with immediate plans to scale production to meet market demand.

"We're very impressed with the response to the launch of our novel 'pixl' qPCR platform. Pixl is accelerating validation and adoption of our vast multiplex RUO syndromic panels available in our unique Xfree and Sample-Ready lyophilized formats," said Shazi Iqbal, Ph.D., BioGX CEO.

The pixl instrument is a compact, 4-channel, 16-well, real-time-PCR instrument that supports rapid turnaround times for batches of up to 16 samples, with integrated results analysis. Previously, in 2022, the U.S. FDA authorized the pixl platform use with the BioGX Xfree COVID-19 Direct RT-PCR EUA test.

BioGX offers an extensive menu of RUO lyophilized multiplex syndromic panels for laboratory validation on the pixl platform, including the extraction-free Direct-Sample-to-Answer assays: Xfree Human Monkeypox (hMPXV), Xfree HSV1/HSV2/VZV and Xfree Treponema pallidum (Syphilis). The Xfree assay format is compatible with most transport/collection media types and can be validated for a wide variety of clinical sample collections.

Additional information can be requested by contacting BioGX at Ph: +1.205.250.8055 or info@biogx.com.

About BioGX

BioGX is a leading global provider of lyophilized real-time PCR reagents for molecular diagnostics. BioGX, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and Dallas, Texas, and its wholly owned subsidiary BioGX B.V., based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (collectively "BioGX"), operates in a cGMP compliant environment certified to ISO 13485 medical device development and manufacturing standards. The proprietary Sample-Ready technology is at the core of all product offerings for Clinical, Food Safety, Pharma QC and Water Quality molecular testing. BioGX's 60+ multiplex real-time PCR products are marketed and sold in several countries through its Global Distribution Network.

For more information on BioGX, please visit BioGX.com.

Sample-Ready, Just Add Water, Xfree and pixl are trademarks of BioGX, Inc.

Contact Information

Mohammed Merchant
Sr. Director, Marketing
marketing@biogx.com
(205) 250-8055

SOURCE: BioGX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741221/BioGX-Ships-First-Batch-of-pixlTM-Real-Time-PCR-Platform-to-US-Laboratories

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
