UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to webcast about UPM's growth and innovation in specialty packaging materials on 7 March 2023

(UPM, Helsinki, 1 March 2023 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will arrange a webcast about its growth and product innovation in specialty packaging materials for investors, analysts and bankers on 7 March 2023 at 15:00-16:00 EET.



Global megatrends are driving demand growth for sustainable and safe labelling and packaging solutions. UPM continues to expand in the specialty paper and self-adhesive label materials segments. The businesses innovate and expand the product portfolio to minimise dependency on fossil-based materials.

UPM Specialty Papers has extensive expertise in technically demanding papers and is preparing for future growth. Barrier paper products co-created with partners provide a sustainable and recyclable alternative for flexible packaging applications, for example.

UPM Raflatac aims to be the world's first label materials company beyond fossils. In 2022, UPM Raflatac acquired AMC AG, a German self-adhesive label materials company and speeds up its growth strategy and expands its product portfolio to new end uses.

Participants of the webcast can view the webcast online at www.upm.com/investorsor through this link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the event.

