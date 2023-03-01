Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 Ticker-Symbol: RPL 
Tradegate
01.03.23
09:39 Uhr
34,920 Euro
+0,430
+1,25 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,98035,00009:57
34,99035,01009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 09:10
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to webcast about UPM's growth and innovation in specialty packaging materials on 7 March 2023

(UPM, Helsinki, 1 March 2023 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will arrange a webcast about its growth and product innovation in specialty packaging materials for investors, analysts and bankers on 7 March 2023 at 15:00-16:00 EET.

Global megatrends are driving demand growth for sustainable and safe labelling and packaging solutions. UPM continues to expand in the specialty paper and self-adhesive label materials segments. The businesses innovate and expand the product portfolio to minimise dependency on fossil-based materials.

UPM Specialty Papers has extensive expertise in technically demanding papers and is preparing for future growth. Barrier paper products co-created with partners provide a sustainable and recyclable alternative for flexible packaging applications, for example.

UPM Raflatac aims to be the world's first label materials company beyond fossils. In 2022, UPM Raflatac acquired AMC AG, a German self-adhesive label materials company and speeds up its growth strategy and expands its product portfolio to new end uses.

Participants of the webcast can view the webcast online at www.upm.com/investorsor through this link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the event.

For further information please contact:
Mika Mikkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, UPM, tel. +358 2041 50376

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils.www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.