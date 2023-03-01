Häagen-Dazs, General Mills: HÄAGEN-DAZS HONOURS THE LEGACY OF ITS UNSUNG FEMALE FOUNDER ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY BY LAUNCHING 'THE ROSE PROJECT' AND A 'FOUNDER'S FAVOURITE' GIVEAWAY

Häagen-Dazs launches 'The Rose Project': A global initiative with a $100,000 bursary to support WomenWhoDon'tHoldBack, honouring its trailblazing co-founder Rose Mattus

bursary to support WomenWhoDon'tHoldBack, honouring its trailblazing co-founder Celebrations on International Women's Day itself will include free scoops of Rose's beloved Vanilla ice cream across Häagen-Dazs Shops around the world in its biggest global giveaway

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Mattus made ice cream but Rose Mattus made Häagen-Dazs. Whilst Reuben is widely celebrated for its creation, Rose's pioneering approach as its business and marketing whiz remained largely unrecognised. A real trailblazer, Rose's don't-hold-back attitude smashed glass ceilings in 1960s New York to make Häagen-Dazs a trendsetter prized by ice cream fanatics. On International Women's Day 2023, her unsung legacy will be honoured through the launch of 'The Rose Project' with a global rebrand acknowledging her contribution as a woman-founded business.





'The Rose Project' is a global initiative which pledges $100,000 in bursaries to support similarly unsung women around the world who deserve recognition.

Nominations are now open to put forward WomenWhoDontHoldBack (including oneself) to recognise their trailblazing efforts, achievements and societal contributions. From these nominations, 50 women will be shortlisted for their commendable efforts, with the opportunity to win one of five monetary grants of $20,000, enabling these Rose Project Honourees to continue their exceptional work, unleash their potential or give to a cause they're passionate about.

Nominations for The Rose Project can be submitted via https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/ .

Häagen-Dazs will also mark International Women's Day with its biggest global giveaway, with the spotlight on its Vanilla ice cream renamed to the 'Founder's Favourite' to celebrate Rose's life-long love of the iconic original flavour. Free Vanilla scoops will be offered on 8thMarch 2023 in over 100 selected Häagen-Dazs Shops across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

In addition, a Commemorative Edition of 1960 'Founder's Favourite' Häagen-Dazs Vanilla pints have been created to pay tribute to Rose, which will be available in all celebrating Shops for consumers throughout the month of March.

About Rose Mattus

Rose and Reuben Mattus established Häagen-Dazs in New York 1960. Whilst Reuben created the products, it was Rose who ran and held the business together so her husband could be successful. A marketing pioneer of the time, she built an unprecedented fan base for the brand without spending any advertising dollars through sampling and building word-of-mouth in high end establishments and trendy neighbourhoods of Manhattan. Rose with their daughter Doris opened the first Häagen-Dazs Shop in Brooklyn 1976 and then grew a Shops franchising network that expanded the business nationally. They were eventually recognised with an 'Outstanding Entrepreneur' award by the National Association of Women Business Owners. A real partner to her inventor husband, Rose made Häagen-Dazs into the famous brand we know and love today.

Häagen-Dazs

Pria Mani

pria@capturecomms.com

+44 (0) 7587029066

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009664/The_Rose_Project.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009663/Commemorative_Edition.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009896/Haagen_Dazs_Logo.jpg













View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haagen-dazs-honours-the-legacy-of-its-unsung-female-founder-on-international-womens-day-by-launching-the-rose-project-and-a-founders-favourite-giveaway-301758346.html