SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavoro Limited ("Lavoro" or the "Company"), the largest agricultural inputs retailer in Brazil, began trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") following the completion of its business combination with TPB Acquisition Corporation I ("TPB Acquisition Corp." or "TPBA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by The Production Board.

" We are immensely excited to transition into the next phase of our company's development as we begin trading on Nasdaq," said Ruy Cunha, Chief Executive Officer of Lavoro. " We believe that the gross proceeds provided by this transaction put the Company in a prime position to drive shareholder value as we execute against our growth strategy to enhance penetration of agricultural technologies across Latin America, which is reinforced by our ongoing focus on expanding our footprint both organically and through market consolidation. Within this backdrop, we are also bolstering our mission to address food insecurity and empowering farmers by creating greater access to innovative agricultural solutions."

Latin America's Leading Independent Agricultural Inputs Retailer - a Scaled, Profitable, and Growing Business

Through the acquisition of over 20 small- and medium-sized companies, São Paulo-based Lavoro has quickly become Brazil's largest agricultural inputs retailer by revenue and market share. Lavoro's geographical presence also extends to Colombia, Peru, Chile and Uruguay.

The Company offers farmers a comprehensive portfolio of agriculture input products including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics and other specialty products. Lavoro's 924 technical sales representatives have met with more than 60,000 customers on farms and at 193 retail locations multiple times per year to help them plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage their farming operations to optimize outcomes.

Lavoro's vertically-integrated crop inputs business, "Crop Care," is a major supplier of biologics and specialty fertilizers in Brazil. Operating at the forefront of agriculture technology, we believe the Company's portfolio of proprietary biologics helps to enable farmers to protect their crops from disease, pests, and weeds without the carbon and environmental persistence of traditional synthetic crop chemistry - while helping to improve soil health and productivity, lowering the need for synthetic fertilizers.

Demonstrating the strength of its acquisitions and organic growth playbook, Lavoro successfully acquired and integrated 24 businesses, and generated R$8.2 billion in pro forma revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 alone and R$151.3 million in pro forma net income in the same period. Lavoro grew its revenue by a CAGR of 69% between fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022, including a 23% and 14% year-over-year organic growth in fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, respectively. At the same time, Lavoro believes it has also achieved robust organic growth through retail and product portfolio expansion, as well as operational improvements.

The Urgent Need to Boost Food Security, Sustainably

Thanks to its strategic position as a key player across the world's largest agricultural exporting region, Lavoro has the ability to transform Latin American agriculture and strengthen global food security at a time when global food supply chains have become increasingly unstable.

Over 750 million people in 2021 were living with under 1,200 calories a day, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an increase of nearly 200 million in the last four years. To feed a growing population, the amount of calories produced must increase by 56% by 2050, according to the FAO.

Proven technologies to increase yields are already available but need to scale up in every region - particularly among small and mid-sized farmers in Latin America. The key to reaching these farmers and empowering them with the best technology is the agricultural retailer.

65% of Brazilian farmland is managed by farmers with 250 to 25,000 acres under production, clearly indicating that small farmer productivity in Brazil, and Latin America more widely, is a key part of the solution. Thanks to Lavoro's business model focused on direct collaboration with farmers to drive technology adoption, Lavoro can play a key role in increasing the agricultural sector's productivity sustainably.

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil's largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs. Through a comprehensive portfolio, we believe Lavoro empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, with distribution operations in Brazil and Colombia, and an emergent agricultural input trading company in Uruguay. Lavoro's 924 technical sales representatives have met with more than 60,000 customers on farms and at 193 retail locations multiple times per year to help them plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage their farming operations to optimize outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at www.lavoroagro.com.br.

