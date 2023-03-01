Heatherwick Studio launches Health Street a vision to bring health creation to the British high street

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the NHS pushed to its limits and many high streets hollowing out, Heatherwick Studio is calling for a new kind of health space at the heart of cities. In a new report, called Health Street, it sets out a vision for a radical approach to health creation based around community-led facilities on local high streets.

'Health Street' combines public health, local business and social spaces in a setting that feels different from clinical environments. Instead of focusing on treating illness, it champions the idea of living well.

Lisa Finlay, partner at the Studio and author of the report said:

"We want to create a new kind of place for health that's convenient and welcoming. It's about bringing life back to city centres and taking some pressure off national health care institutions."

Health Street was created in collaboration with experts in medicine, social care, place-making, real estate, data analytics and public policy. The addresses social inequalities and supports new initiatives, such as Integrated Care Systems and social prescribing. It adopts the key principles of regenerative retail, supporting local activities, rather than imposing any set programme.

"It starts by making use of spaces that already exist in town centres that need a fresh start and are well connected to residential communities," Finlay adds. "It's about building connections between charities, community groups, local business and health services, and providing a whole range of activities that might stretch from arts programmes, cooking classes and gardening to community diagnostics, dieticians and physio, or just socialising. This is a holistic approach to health and wellbeing."

The report outlines seven steps to creating a Health Street. From a 'seed space' in vacant or under-used buildings to growing services and activities which can welcome people in and spill-over onto the street. It includes a practical illustration of a theoretical Health Street that could be created at Lister Gate in Nottingham.

