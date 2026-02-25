Draftwise Launches Playbook Studio, Reducing Playbook Creation Time from Six Hours to Five Minutes

The product analyzes your unique negotiation patterns to automatically codify your expertise into playbooks

Playbook Studio offers a purpose-built alternative to public LLM platforms like Claude and ChatGPT

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Draftwise , the AI Contract Intelligence platform for global legal teams, today announced the launch of Playbook Studio, the industry's first full-cycle contract review capability that analyzes a firm's existing contracts and deal history to automatically generate a customized, deployable playbook in roughly five minutes.

Playbook Studio eliminates the error-prone tedium of manually creating a first-pass playbook, saving legal teams hundreds of hours each month. Draftwise codifies hard-won IP and bespoke knowledge, negotiated positions, and institutional memory into a personalized deployable asset that directly increases the opportunity for organizational success and profits.

Draftwise has also announced Bright Pixel Capital as the firm's newest customer alongside a roster of venture capital firms across North America and Europe, and in-house legal teams at scale-stage companies, including Nominal and Chapter.

"Playbook Studio is the first to eliminate manual playbook creation and maintenance entirely and is a major new capability helping legal teams adopt trusted AI capabilities rapidly," said James Ding, CEO and co-founder of Draftwise. "Having a playbook that captures your negotiating style and expertise is an essential differentiator. It's bespoke to you, not a generic AI tool that produces average legal work. General counsels and their in-house teams get better insights into their own data and can create a deployable playbook in minutes instead of hours," Ding said.

"As our portfolio grows, maintaining consistency, efficiency, and quality across legal workflows becomes increasingly important. Draftwise helps apply legal guidance in a structured and consistent way," said Pedro Cunha, Legal Director at Bright Pixel Capital.

Building on this, Nuno Silva, Legal Manager at Bright Pixel Capital, added, "We are continuously looking for ways to embed technology into our core processes. Draftwise strengthens our legal infrastructure, enabling us to move faster while maintaining the discipline and rigor that define our way of working."

The product launches with clear proof on NDAs, where consistency and risk mitigation are paramount. With a Playbook Studio-generated playbook, legal teams have consistently reduced NDA drafting and review from 60 minutes down to two minutes.

Across private equity, venture capital, and asset management, the cost of even one error in a deal is high. A missed clause or an inconsistent standard can expose a firm to liability or delay a close at the worst moment. Most legal teams are routinely forced to choose between speed and thoroughness, buried in repetitive contract work while time-sensitive transactions queue up behind them. Draftwise ends that false choice.

Unlike generic and public AI tools, users can confidently and securely upload client and firm data to ensure the playbook reflects their specific negotiating history and risk tolerance, producing a playbook that reflects the organization's preferences, concessions, and accepted language. Draftwise's Playbook Studio maintains ethical walls and upholds a strict Zero Data Retention policy.

In 2026, Draftwise signed several technology companies, including Nominal and Chapter, whose legal teams face the same volume pressures as institutional investors but with leaner resources. The platform is purpose-built for organizations managing hundreds of contacts across portfolio companies, vendors, and commercial partnerships.

"We surveyed the market and were impressed with the speed with which the Draftwise team is shipping innovative products," said Craig Schwartz, General Counsel of Nominal. "Playbook Studio is exactly the type of cutting-edge technology that got us excited about Draftwise."

With Playbook Studio, Draftwise core intelligence is now directly accessible to lean legal teams without a lengthy onboarding or sales process. The product launched today on Product Hunt, where legal professionals can get started immediately by uploading their existing NDAs or contract templates.

Playbook Studio is available via Product Hunt and at Draftwise . Lawyers can get started in minutes by uploading existing contract templates or executed agreements. No credit card or payment information is required to trial the platform.

About Draftwise

Founded in 2021, Draftwise is an AI Contract Intelligence platform. Draftwise executes complex drafting, review, and search workflows, drawing from your organization's best guidance, precedent, and knowledge.

Draftwise serves top law firms and legal teams globally, including over half the Vault 10, dozens of Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 organizations, and financial services firms. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in London.

