The Literacy Lab Launches Registration for its Inaugural Women of Color in Leadership Summit - An Event To Celebrate Women's History Month in March

All-female panel dives into keys for business success and challenges women of color face in leadership roles

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Literacy Lab , a national non-profit organization that provides children from age 3 through grade 3 with individualized, high-impact tutoring to provide students with equitable access to literacy instruction, today launched registration for its first-ever Women of Color in Leadership panel discussion. The free event will take place virtually on March 30, 5 to 6 p.m. (EST).

The online event features a powerful lineup of inspiring female leaders who will provide insights and best practices for women of color to thrive in today's complex leadership roles.

Panelists include industry experts such as Casey Richardson, founder of Blaze Group, LLC; Dr. Manisha Maskay, former chief program officer at Prism Health North Texas; Dr. Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab; Maralee Guitierrez, founder and executive director of Comunidad; and Ashley Jenkins, human resources executive at Meta, parent company of Facebook.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Ashley Kirklen, an Emmy-nominated news anchor at WLWT Channel 5 NBC in Cincinnati.

Some of the discussion topics will include the leadership journey, imposter syndrome, authentic leadership, and mentorship programs.

Decades of research have demonstrated the workforce gender gap, both broadly and among leaders specifically. This is especially true for women of color, who account for only 4 percent of the C-suite level positions in the U.S. , despite making up 20 percent of the country's population.

"We often hear the famous words of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress about, 'If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.' And that is something women of color have been doing for years," said The Literacy Lab's CEO Dr. Jenkins. "There's an eagerness to share knowledge and experience with women of color who aspire to be and/or are leaders, women who will change the look, feel, and narratives around leadership. Our Women of Color in Leadership event aims to equip the next generation of female leaders with unique insights as they find their seats at the leadership table."

To register for the Women of Color in Leadership event, click here . Participants can submit questions for the panelists before the event by emailing communications@theliteracylab.org .

# # #

About The Literacy Lab

The Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students - in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities - with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

Contact

Lernard Freeman

The Literacy Lab

Director of Communications & Marketing

Phone: 908-271-8554

Fax: 888-426-8208

Email: lfreeman@theliteracylab.org

SOURCE: The Literacy Lab

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741188/The-Literacy-Lab-Launches-Registration-for-its-Inaugural-Women-of-Color-in-Leadership-Summit-An-Event-To-Celebrate-Womens-History-Month-in-March