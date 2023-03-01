DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) 'Opportunities in uncertain times'

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) 'Opportunities in uncertain times' 01-March-2023

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Opportunities in uncertain times

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest report on Real Estate Credit Investments entitled 'Looking at the current opportunities', discussing why competitors have withdrawn yet the market can still be attractive for RECI and why he sees the business as being resilient in challenging times as well as thinking about the risks involved.

Listen to the interview here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here.

