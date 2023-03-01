Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 16:13
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) 'Opportunities in uncertain times'

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) 'Opportunities in uncertain times' 01-March-2023 / 14:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Opportunities in uncertain times

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest report on Real Estate Credit Investments entitled 'Looking at the current opportunities', discussing why competitors have withdrawn yet the market can still be attractive for RECI and why he sees the business as being resilient in challenging times as well as thinking about the risks involved.

Listen to the interview here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1572289 01-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
