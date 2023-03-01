Online Beauty and Perfumery Retailer to Halt All Sales of RevitaLash Cosmetics Products Worldwide

Athena Cosmetics, Inc., parent company to RevitaLash Cosmetics, is proud to announce yet another triumph against counterfeiters. After discovering illegal knockoffs of RevitaLash Cosmetics' premium products on online retailer Perfume's Club (perfumesclub.com), Athena Cosmetics took swift legal action against the retailer and has successfully identified the source supplier of counterfeit goods.

After a nearly year-long battle, Perfume's Club agreed to immediately cease and desist any further sales of RevitaLash Cosmetics-branded products worldwide. Along with removing all content related to RevitaLash Cosmetics, Perfume's Club identified their source of counterfeit goods as online wholesale company Alito S.R.O. out of the Czech Republic.

"This is a victory not just for our company, but for all brands whose intellectual property is infringed upon online. It sends a clear message that retailers need to take responsibility for the actions of their third-party vendors and do more to prevent counterfeiting on their sites," said Lori Jacobus, President of Athena Cosmetics. "We are proud of our team for fighting tirelessly to protect our brand."

This win against one of Europe's largest online fragrance retailers further cements the RevitaLash Cosmetics commitment to brand protection. Consumer confidence is harmed when seemingly reputable online retailers sell unregulated and potentially unsafe counterfeits.

"For Athena Cosmetics, safety is the number one priority," said Founder and CEO of Athena Cosmetics, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D. "That's why we are committed to stopping the sale of counterfeit and 'black market' RevitaLash Cosmetics products, ensuring the welfare of customers by making sure that any product purchased is safety tested and compliant with all applicable regulations."

It is highly recommended that customers shop from revitalash.com or an authorized reseller in order to avoid potentially hazardous counterfeits or tampered-with products. Rest assured that when you purchase from Athena Cosmetics, you are getting only top-quality products in their original condition. For more information on how to identify counterfeit products and websites, please visit https://www.revitalash.com/pages/counterfeit-product and view the company's list of authorized retailers at https://www.revitalash.com/pages/authorized-dealers.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, online and in specialty retailers across 70+ countries. With their Eternally Pink mission, RevitaLash Cosmetics is a supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, donating a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced and RevitaLash Advanced Sensitive are not available in California]

