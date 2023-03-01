DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Minimal Residual Disease Market to Exhibit Growth at a Massive CAGR of 18% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The dynamics of the minimal residual disease market are anticipated to change as the future of guided therapies, improvements in the next-generation sequencing detection methods, and the increased use of MRD testing can increase the market share in the near future

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Minimal Residual Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, minimal residual disease emerging products, market share of individual products, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Minimal Residual Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the minimal residual disease market size in the 7MM was approximately 700 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total minimal residual disease testing cases in the 7MM were found to be USD 1.2 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading minimal residual disease companies, such as Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight Diagnostics, Ceregentis B.V., ICON Plc, 3B BlackBio-Biotech, Natera, EntroGen, Quest Diagnostics, Hangzhou ImmuQuad Biotechnologies, Mission Bio, Biocartis, and others are involved in the development of diagnostic methods for the diagnosis of MRD in patients with cancer. The introduction of these methods might get an advantage in market space due to course.

and others are involved in the development of diagnostic methods for the diagnosis of MRD in patients with cancer. The introduction of these methods might get an advantage in market space due to course. The promising minimal residual disease products include ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, TRUPCR® PML-RARA, Signatera, Leukemia Fusion Gene One-Step Detection Kits, CBFB/MYH11 inv(16), Seq-MRD, LymphoTrack, Idylla Technology, and others.

Minimal Residual Disease Overview

Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment. These cells have the potential to resurface and cause a relapse. In leukemia, for example, physicians look for a response after chemotherapy treatment by looking for cancer cells in a bone marrow biopsy under a microscope. An MRD positive test result indicates that the disease remained after treatment. An MRD negative result indicates that no disease was detected after treatment. Patients with MRD may have so few remaining cancer cells that traditional tests, such as viewing cells under a microscope, cannot detect them.

Measurable or minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is used to determine whether or not cancer treatment is effective and to guide future treatment plans. MRD testing is currently being studied in other cancers besides blood cancers (leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma). Because the results can be used to tailor your treatment plan, it is a type of personalized medicine. MRD tests employ extremely sensitive techniques such as multiparametric flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that in the year 2021, the total minimal residual disease testing cases in the 7MM were found to be 1.2 million. The most number of MRD testing cases were found in the US, followed by Germany.

In Germany, the total number of MRD testing during new therapy and maintenance was found to be approximately 38 thousand and 97 thousand, respectively, in the year 2021.

The minimal residual disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total MRD testing

Total MRD cases by cancer type

Total MRD testing from different blood cancers

Total MRD testing for HSCT-related transplant

Total MRD testing during new therapy and maintenance therapy

Total number of MRD Testing by age

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Insights

MRD is detected using highly sensitive methods such as multiparameter flow cytometry (MFC), which detects antigen expression on neoplastic cells compared to normal cells, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which increases trace amounts of DNA so that a specific segment of DNA can be studied, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). Currently, patients are treated until they achieve complete remission (CR). This could be accomplished through surgical resection, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these treatments. Patients are usually monitored until they relapse. Instead, MRD could be sampled iteratively, tested for therapeutic susceptibility, and treated with the agents identified as most effective by that test. When a patient's MRD falls below the minimum detectable threshold (dashed line), treatment can be stopped, continued indefinitely, or continued with curative intent for a set period.

The ClonoSEQ is the first FDA-approved assay for detecting measurable residual disease. It detects MRD in bone marrow from patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), as well as blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The clonoSEQ is an MRD assessment tool that uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and is distinguished from other NGS assays by groundbreaking chemistry advances and proprietary bioinformatics.

Minimal Residual Disease Products and Key Companies

ClonoSEQ: Adaptive Biotechnologies

PhasED-Seq: Foresight Diagnostics

Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology: Cergentis B.V.

MRDx BCR-ABL Test: ICON plc

TRUPCR® PML-RARA: 3B BlacBio Biotech India

BlacBio Biotech India Signatera: Natera

Leukemia Fusion Gene One-Step Detection Kits: EntroGen

CBFB/MYH11 inv(16): Quest Diagnostics

Seq-MRD: ImmuQuad

LymphoTrack: Invivoscribe Inc.

Idylla Technology: Biocartis

Minimal Residual Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the minimal residual disease market is expected to change in the coming years. Several organizations and companies, including the European Scientific Foundation for Laboratory Hemato Oncology (ESLHO), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), and European LeukemiaNet (ELN), are raising awareness about the disease, which may result in a larger patient pool. Moreover, recent advances in high-throughput molecular genetics technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), may now provide a novel approach to detecting MRD.

In addition, increased use of MRD testing can open up new avenues by identifying patients who may benefit from consolidative HDT-ASCT and prolonged therapy. Furthermore, the development of more precise diagnostic methods with high sensitivity allows for the detection of even the smallest number of MRD cells.

However, MRD causes cancer relapse because antibodies may disappear with appropriate treatment but reappear with tumor relapse. A lack of proper diagnostic and treatment guidelines can hamper patients' conditions. Furthermore, the diagnostic scenario in the United States differs from that in Europe and Japan. There are only a few approved testing methods for assessing MRD in the United States. The MRD market is characterized by a lack of disease understanding, limited epidemiological studies, and assessment options. There is a need to develop effective patient-specific assessment options, including age. However, there is a significant unmet need to establish MRD biology for a better understanding of the disease and a significant need for expertise to carry out MRD assays.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Minimal Residual Disease Market CAGR 14 % Minimal Residual Disease Market Size in 2021 USD 1.2 Million Key Minimal Residual Disease Companies Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight diagnostics, Ceregentis B.V., ICON Plc, 3B BlackBio-Biotech, Natera, Entrogen, Quest diagnostics, Hangzhou ImmuQuad Biotechnologies, Mission Bio, Biocartis, and others Key Minimal Residual DiseaseProducts ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, TRUPCR® PML-RARA, Signatera, Leukemia Fusion Gene One-Step Detection Kits, CBFB/MYH11 inv(16), Seq-MRD, LymphoTrack, Idylla Technology, and others

Scope of the Minimal Residual Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Minimal Residual Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Minimal Residual Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Minimal Residual Disease Market Dynamics: Minimal Residual Disease market drivers and barriers

Minimal Residual Disease market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Minimal Residual Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Minimal Residual Disease Market Key Insights 2. Minimal Residual Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Minimal Residual Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Minimal Residual Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Minimal Residual Disease Treatment and Management 7. Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Minimal Residual Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Minimal Residual Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Minimal Residual Disease Market Analysis 12. Minimal Residual Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Minimal Residual Disease Market Drivers 16. Minimal Residual Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

