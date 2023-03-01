Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: According to Arizton, the Demand for Fire Fighting Pump is Booming Tremendously; The Fire Fighting Pump Market is Set to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2028

Installation of Innovative Fire Safety Equipment Boosting the Market Growth.
CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fire fighting pump market will grow at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2022-2028.
The global firefighting pump market has a huge opportunity to grow during the forecast period, as continuous innovation in energy efficiency, technological integration, and automation will drive the market growth. The fire fighting pump market has the presence of multiple international and regional companies, such as Grundfos, Peerless Pumps, Rhurpumpen, Rosenbauer, and Kirloskar Brothers. They invest in R&D to continuously upgrade their products in terms of efficiency and fuel consumption. Initiatives like this ensure companies' viable presence in rather competitive surroundings.
Adopting firefighting equipment such as standpipes, sprinklers, fire alarms, fire detection systems, and fire suppression systems helps industries be better prepared in case of an unfortunate fire incident. This readiness helps industries and organizations to reduce property damage and safeguard human lives. Firefighting pumps have a huge potential as most fire suppression systems require firefighting pumps to deliver the fluid.
FIRE FIGHTING PUMP MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.80 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 2.24 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
3.76 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Players
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), Rosenbauer, Xylem INC., Sulzer Ltd, EBARA CORPORATION, Wilo SE, Ruhrpumpen, Pentair, Peerless Pumps, PF Pumpen und Feuerlöschtechnik GmbH, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG, NAFFCO, and Caterpillar Inc.
Market Dynamics
·Intensified Fire Season
·Government Focus Towards Fire Prevention and Safety Regulation
·Growth In Fire Incidents
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Growth In Construction
Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction. These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market by installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps. Further, in APAC, countries like India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pump market during the forecasted period.
Increase In Wildfire Incidents
Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires. The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
There is a huge increase in people traveling for leisure and family vacations. Businesses can establish themselves globally with globalization on the horizon. This means that people will often travel to various locations for business purposes. These reasons drive the tourism market across most countries. In 2021, 400 new hotels opened globally. APAC is a dominant region in terms of new hotels opened. In 2021, the region saw a 55 increase in new hotels compared with 2020. In the same year, 80 new hotels opened in North America. The growth in the number of hotels and resorts will ensure the growth of the global firefighting pump market. Around 188 new hotels and resorts were opened in Europe during the second quarter of 2022, according to Lodging Economics. Europe boosts its travel and tourism industry by developing hotels and resorts. In 2021, more than 40 new hotels and resorts were opened across Europe. Hotels and resorts are key contributors to the firefighting pump market.
KEY VENDORS
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)
- Rosenbauer
- Xylem INC.
- Sulzer Ltd
- EBARA CORPORATION
- Wilo SE
- Ruhrpumpen
- Pentair
- Peerless Pumps
- PF Pumpen und Feuerlöschtechnik GmbH
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG
- NAFFCO
- Caterpillar Inc.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Horizontal Split case
- Vertical Split case
- Vertical Inline
- Vertical Turbine
- End Suction
- Positive Displacement Pumps
Fuel Type
- Electric-powered
- Diesel-powered
- Others
End-User
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
- Marine
- Mining
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
