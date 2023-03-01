Join 3BL Media to Learn About the Future of Sustainability at The Conference Board's The Power of Corporate Communications

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Conference Board:

We are excited to invite you to join us at The Power of Communications: Driving Business Results, which we are hosting in New York on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. Communicators representing a wide variety of industries and perspectives will be gathering for two action-packed days of programming centered on some of the most pressing issues confronting the profession today, with topics ranging from the disruptive potential of AI, breaking through with distracted audiences, and navigating both an unpredictable economy and the continuing transition to remote and hybrid work.

We're especially looking forward to hearing from 3BL Media's Dave Armon when he takes the stage with Tapestry's Jackie Albano for the following timely discussion:

The Future of Sustainability in the Corporate Narrative

Increasingly, consumers in America expect companies to be taking actions on critical topics of sustainability with research quantifying 60% to 70% identifying that as a priority. Sustainability, in the minds of the consumer, means environmental issues ranging from emissions and pollution to energy use and sourcing. It also involves social issues such as labor conditions, equitable pay, and DEI initiatives. The "corporate narrative" needs to engage other stakeholders beyond just their customers, especially when expectations diverge. Increasing pressure from investor activists is surfacing on environmental investments, and boards are also now playing defense against criticism of greenwashing.

As these tensions continue to grow, how do communications leaders shape the corporate narrative to not only stay future-focused but also positively address the expectations of multiple stakeholders?

Jackie Albano, Director, ESG Communications, Tapestry

Moderator: Dave Armon, Chief Executive Officer, 3BL Media

