Jamie Crawford has joined Dorsey Whitney LLP as a Partner in the Tax practice group in London, the international law firm announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005863/en/

Jamie Crawford has joined Dorsey Whitney LLP as a Partner in the Tax practice group in London (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jamie brings years of experience with UK law firms, particularly advising on corporate-related tax matters across a wide range of transactions and industries," said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey Whitney. "Jamie's sector experience aligns well with the core of our Firm's industry focus and is an excellent addition to Dorsey's international platform."

Jamie's practice covers a range of corporate, shareholder, and employment-related tax matters. He handles tax matters across a wide range of transactions including M&A, private equity, corporate reorganizations, funds, and international tax. Jamie is experienced in structuring employee incentives and share plans for key managers and employees more generally, and he advises clients regularly on share valuation issues. Jamie also advises on all aspects of UK real estate tax, on VAT, and on stamp taxes.

Jamie joins Dorsey from Gateley Legal, where he was partner and Head of Tax Employee Incentives. He received his LLB from the University of Glasgow and his LLM from the University of Edinburgh.

"Demand for high-quality tax advice continues to increase, despite the uncertain post-pandemic economic outlook," said Jamie Crawford. "With the tax landscape constantly changing and evolving, it is vital that we continue to provide our clients with the clear tax advice they need to navigate commercial pressures successfully.

"Dorsey Whitney's reputation in providing tax advice is outstanding. I have worked with clients across a number of the sectors within which Dorsey specializes, and I am really looking forward to being part of the team here in the UK helping clients, at the same time as providing a tax structuring 'gateway' for US clients coming to the UK and continental Europe."

Fabrizio Carpanini, Co-Head of Dorsey Whitney's London office, said: "Recent months have demonstrated the value of legal insight in tax matters, so we need to keep building our expertise to ensure we offer our clients the advice they need to make the right decisions for their business. Jamie's skills will greatly complement our knowledgeable and highly skilled specialist deal team. He brings a wealth of experience and has an excellent track record in all matters related to tax. His appointment will support our ambitions to continue growing our footprint here in the UK and continental Europe."

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking financial institutions; development infrastructure; energy natural resources; food, beverage agribusiness; healthcare and life sciences; and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005863/en/

Contacts:

Carmen Ramson-Herzing

612.492.5194

ramson-herzing.c@dorsey.com