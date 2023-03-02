Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 15

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011 and use passcode 514070. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger's website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.
Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and TigereyeTM family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741591/Avinger-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Results-on-March-15

