Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
02.03.2023 | 16:06
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Chile Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $876 Million in 2028, The Market to Add Over 150 MW Power Capacity During 2023 to 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Chile data center market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Chile Data Center Market

More than 780 thousand sq. ft of data center space will be added across Chile during 2023-2028. Investments in cloud regions by cloud service providers and mega data centers by colocation operators will increase land under development. Chile will see an increase in colocation data center facilities development during the forecast period. Investments by cloud service providers will also contribute to the growth of the wholesale colocation market in the country.

In Chile, the installation of security systems will increase in tandem with the surge in investments in greenfield data centers. Installing intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing is expected to increase in Chilean data centers.

CHILE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size

USD 876 Million (2028)

Market Size (Area)

146 thousand sq. Feet (2028)

Market Size (Power Capacity)

30 MW (2028)

Colocation Market Size (Revenue)

USD 215 Million (2027)

CAGR (2021-2027)

7.27 %

Colocation Market Size -Revenue

USD 180 Million (2028)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2027

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Facility Type, Tier Standard, and Geography

Page Number

94

High-performance servers will likely be used more frequently in Chile because of the expansion of digital transformation strategies and business adoption of cloud computing. Due to increased use of IoT-related technology, mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market. Some of the country's top server manufacturers include Dell, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo. The market is seeing investments from various cloud operators, so it is anticipated that the deployment of high-density racks will increase in the upcoming years.

Core & Shell Development: Greenfield Construction Dominates the Market

In Chile, greenfield developments make up the majority of data center construction. These trends will persist, and the building of data centers will bring in millions of dollars for the market's construction contractors. The development of core & shell generally holds the highest share in construction. In Chile also, its share is high compared with other countries in the region. Various construction companies, such as AECOM, Constructora Sudamericana, and Fluor Corporation, have a presence in the market.

This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure
    • Servers
    • Storage Systems
    • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
    • UPS Systems
    • Generators
    • Switches & Switchgears
    • PDUs
    • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • Cooling Systems
    • Rack Cabinets
    • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
    • CRAC & CRAH Units
    • Chiller Units
    • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
    • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
    • Other Cooling Units
  • General Construction
    • Core & Shell Development
    • Installation & Commissioning Services
    • Engineering & Building Design
    • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
    • Physical Security
    • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Standard
    • Tier I & Tier II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Constructora Sudamericana
  • Aceco TI
  • PQC
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Hyphen

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Assa Abloy
  • Axis Communications
  • Cummins
  • Climaveneta
  • Bruno
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Panduit
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Siemens
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Ascenty
  • Entel
  • EdgeConneX
  • GTD
  • InterNexa
  • IPXON Networks
  • Lumen Technologies (Cirion)
  • Nabiax
  • SONDA

New Entrants

  • ODATA
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Microsoft

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile

  • Historical Market Scenario
  • 30+ Unique Data Center Properties
  • Data Center IT Load Capacity
  • Data Center White Floor Area Space
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
  • Cities Covered
    • Santiago
    • Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile

  • Data Center Investments
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile

  • Colocation Services Market in Chile
  • Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Services
  • Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-on
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Construction Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

  • Market Derivation
  • Quantitative Summary

