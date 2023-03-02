Application Modernization Services Market worth $32.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Application Modernization Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 15.2 billion in 2022 to USD 32.8 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The benefit of modernizing apps is that they won't just function with the newest technology, they will continue to function as the technology changes. This enables fast updates and modifications to satisfy present and upcoming business requirements. Additionally, application modernization services enable automatic scaling, which helps applications to immediately lower expenses in response to abrupt drops in demand while maintaining good performance in the event of rapid demand spikes. Modernizing existing applications can sometimes be simpler than developing brand-new ones from scratch. Instead of integrating fully new apps into present operations, app modernization services help to preserve many current processes and maintain business continuity.





As per vertical, IT and ITeS segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Application Modernization Services Market, by vertical, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunication, IT & ITeS, retail & consumer goods, government and public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and other verticals. As per vertical, IT and ITeS industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Application modernization services are designed to lower the ongoing expenses associated with maintaining old apps, enhance their functionality, performance, and security, and ensure that the improved solutions are long-term scalable and simple to manage. Vendors provide end-to-end app modernization services to assist businesses in deriving new value from their old applications while adhering to established software modernization and risk management procedures in IT and ITeS industry. Various software systems are utilized by a lot of software companies to manage resources and improve output. IT and ITeS organizations must stay current with the newest applications in this industry since they operate in highly competitive environments. There are many SMEs and a small number of very large businesses in the IT and ITeS area. Depending on an organization's size and the complexity of its business processes, application modernization services may be required. This industry is constantly keen to seize digital opportunities. It is updating its old software to support digital client experience. The rising subscriber count and rising usage of various media and digital content technologies are driving the demand for application modernization services throughout this vertical. Compared to conventional, capital-intensive, and cloud-based services, these more agile and adaptable application modernization services are provided through scalable, cost-effective methods. Since the IT and ITeS sector employs a sizable workforce, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, it requires strong inter-organizational communication to boost organizational agility and efficiency.

As per organization size, SMEs are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Application Modernization Services Market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. As per organization size, SMEs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. With the increasing number of SMEs worldwide, the requirement for application modernization services is also increasing. These organizations frequently employ aggressive strategic planning to back up and grow their business. They must apply cutting-edge technology solutions and the most recent fashions in their business. Application modernization enables these companies to develop and grow their operations affordably. SME development affects the development of developing economies since they have a large impact on Gross Domestic Product (GDP). SMEs now hold a reduced market share as they lack the proper decision-making structures and resources to choose the best framework and strategy for adopting modernization services. Furthermore, due to considerations including insufficient funding, difficulties maintaining company continuity due to supply chain and travel limitations, a drop in regular demand, and an increase in debts, the current state of the global recession is also anticipated to influence their growth in the future. Therefore, it is anticipated that these firms will use application modernization services to improve agility and substantially lower TCO. In the SMEs category, this is anticipated to accelerate the development of application modernization.

As per cloud deployment mode, private cloud segment to capture a large market share during forecast period

The Application Modernization Services Market has been segmented by cloud deployment mode into public cloud and private cloud. As per cloud deployment mode, the private cloud is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Private cloud use is anticipated to increase during the projection period as a result of growing security concerns and cyberattacks. Private cloud deployment enables fast IT resource transformation by maintaining services and infrastructure on a private cloud network. Private clouds that offer high levels of scalability, security, and flexibility are adopted by businesses. Many large-scale enterprises with higher investment and resource availability also adopt the private cloud deployment approach. Furthermore, the private cloud is protected by a firewall; there is less risk of internet security breaches. The advantages of a private cloud cannot be overstated because they offer greater security, dependability, usability, and efficiency for companies looking to have complete control over their application modernization services. Adopting the private cloud lowers the risks, security concerns, and regulatory barriers involved. It is also well-liked by businesses that need a safe environment to keep mission-critical data. Therefore, efficiency and good performance are ensured by the deployment of the private cloud inside the firewall of an organization's intranet.

Some of the major Application Modernization Services Market vendors are IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), HCL Technologies (India), Atos (France), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US), TCS (India), Bell Integrators (US), Innova Solutions (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), EPAM Systems (US), Aspire Systems (India), NTT Data (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), DXC Technology (US), Infosys (India), LTI (India), Wipro (India), Micro Focus (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Softura (US), Hexaware Technologies (India), Virtusa (US), and MongoDB (US).

